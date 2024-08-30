wells-fargo-worker-found-dead-at-her-desk-four-days-after-clocking-in

Arizona officials are investigating the death of a Wells Fargo worker who was found dead at her desk four days after she reported to work.

Authorities reported that 60-year-old Denise Prudhomme entered her Wells Fargo office building on the 1100 block of West Washington Street in Tempe, Arizona, at 7 a.m. on August 16.

On August 20, building security alerted officials about a “subject down,” according to AZ Family. An employee, speaking anonymously to 12News, recounted that a colleague discovered Prudhomme deceased at her cubicle while conducting a routine walk through the office.

The building is said to have round-the-clock security. However, the majority of employees at the Tempe location work remotely.

Co-workers Allegedly Reported a Foul Odor, But Assumed it was a Plumbing Issue

Upon arriving at the scene, officials pronounced Prudhomme dead at 4:55 PM, according to Tempe police. 12News states that Prudhomme’s cubicle was situated on the third floor, away from the main aisle.

The employee who spoke to 12News mentioned that several individuals had reported a foul odor. However, they assumed it was linked to plumbing issues.

Meanwhile, another coworker articulated the existential horror of the Wells Fargo worker dying at their desk.

“It’s really heartbreaking and I’m thinking, ‘What if I were just sitting there? No one would check on me?’”

An Alleged Co-worker Speculates on the Last Moments of the Wells Fargo Employee Found Dead at Her Desk

The employee went on to speculate on their coworker’s tragic last moments.

“To hear she’s been sitting at the desk like that would make me feel sick … and nobody did anything. That’s how she spent her last moments,” they added.

To that end, the company is reaching out to employees following the tragic discovery.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague at our Tempe office,” Wells Fargo said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and loved ones during this difficult time. Counselors, through our employee assistance consulting service, are available to support our employees. We are fully cooperating with the Tempe police department in their investigation and will direct all further questions to them.”

Police reported that the preliminary investigation revealed no indications of foul play. The Tempe Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau is collaborating with the Maricopa County Medical Examiner to ascertain the cause of Prudhomme’s death.