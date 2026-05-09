Prom Couple’s Epic ‘Dumb and Dumber’ Outfits Go Viral

A teenage couple proved that fashion is no laughing matter… unless it involves wearing matching orange and blue outfits inspired by Dumb and Dumber to prom.

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Brennon Allen and Olivia King’s prom outfits, complete with fancy canes and matching top hats, were a direct nod to the sartorial splendor of Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels’ characters in the 1994 comedy.

In a now-viral video, the Texas couple is seen transforming from their everyday attire into their Dumb and Dumber-inspired getups before strutting their stuff at prom.

When brainstorming unique prom outfits with his girlfriend, King, Allen stumbled upon a clip from the beloved comedy.

“I was talking to my girlfriend and was like, ‘You know, it’s our senior prom. I want to make it memorable.’ Then a clip from the movie popped up on Instagram. I was like, ‘That would be such a good color scheme to pick from,’” he explained to The New York Post. “I asked her about it, and she was on board with it.”

“And honestly, I think her mom was more on board with it than we were,” he added.

Texas Teen’s Mom (and ‘Dumb and Dumber’ Fan) Posted the Now Viral Video

Indeed, his own mother liked it a lot.

“All of us moms that were teenagers in the ’90s were like, ‘Yes,’” said Brennon’s mother, Brooke. She’s the one to thank for posting the now-viral clip, which has since amassed more than 2.3 million views across Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Brennon, a senior at Trinity Christian School, showed up to his April 18 prom in a bright orange suit. Meanwhile, his date, King, wore a powder blue number. Only a few people knew about the couple’s prom outfits beforehand. This meant the big reveal at The Collins Home in Texarkana was a huge hit with their classmates.

“When we walked in, we had the top hats and the canes. Everybody was wanting to wear them and get the canes and fight with them. Everybody was so excited about it,” Brennon told The Post.

Prom Goer Claims He’s Seen ‘Dumb and Dumber’ Seven Times

Of course, the screwball comedy dropped 14 years before Brennon was born. However, he estimates he’s seen it at least seven times.

“We’re those parents that we’re like, ‘You’re going to watch all the classics,’” his mom, Brooke, said.

“She had to make sure I was raised right,” Brennon joked.

Brooke took before-and-after prom photos of the couple, who have been dating for over a year, never imagining the pictures would go viral.

“I just told them, kind of on a whim, I was like, ‘Y’all hold hands and jump.’ And then, when I got to prom, I was like, ‘OK, do it again.’ And I didn’t know what I was gonna do with it,” Brooke recalled. “So I made the little video, posted it, didn’t think a thing about it. And then I just started getting all the notifications.”

The mother-son duo has enjoyed reading all the comments, which have been so positive that Brooke made a follow-up video expressing her shock.

“I was so thrilled that everybody loved it so much,” she admitted.

Brennon’s favorite comment was a spin on a classic line from the film when Harry tells Lloyd, “Just when I think you couldn’t possibly be any dumber, you go and do something like this … and totally redeem yourself!”

“People commented, ‘Just when I think, this generation couldn’t possibly be any dumber, they go and do something like this … aaaaand TOTALLY REDEEM THEMSELVES!!!’” he explained through laughter.