Beloved Young Country Star Teases Big Changes: ‘New Chapter’

Country music star Mason Ramsey recently took to social media to share a “new chapter” in his career and life.

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You may remember Ramsey as the 11-year-old who yodeled his way into our hearts with a cover of Hank Williams’ “Lovesick Blues” in the middle of a Walmart. The singer, still only 19, revealed earlier this year that he’d been dropped by his label. Now, after some contemplation, he’s ready for a new, more “honest” era.

The singer announced on Instagram that he’s “stepping into a new chapter,” both as an artist and as a person. “I’ve been doing a lot of thinking lately,” he shared, explaining that being active online “never felt all that natural to me.”

Country stars Mason Ramsey and Harper Grace perform during CMA Fest 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

“I want this next era to feel honest,” the “That Somebody” singer continued. Ramsey, who grew up in the spotlight, is now focusing on creating music that is true to himself. “At the end of the day, I’m just a musician, and I wanna make songs that really mean something to me.”

He revealed that he has been in the studio every day and has “never been this excited about what I’m making.” The country star added, “I can’t wait for you to hear what’s coming next.”

Fans Rally Behind Country Star Mason Ramsey: ‘You Don’t Need to Apologize for Anything’

Of course, the country star’s over 1.4 million Instagram followers rallied behind him in the comments section.

“You dropped this King 👑,” one top comment read. “Live your best life, sir. Be the observer of the human condition and strive in the wild kindness,” another thoughtful fan wrote. “We don’t expect anything of you.. just take your time and create on your own terms. We will be here when you’re ready to share with us!” another fan added.

“Take your time and live your life, bro. You don’t need tô apologize for anything,” yet another fan chimed in.

After going viral, Ramsey appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, debuted at the Grand Ole Opry, and signed a record deal. He is best known for his songs “Before I Knew It” and “Twang.”

With plenty of years ahead, we can’t wait to see how the country artist plans to reinvent himself.