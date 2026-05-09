hall-of-famer-bobby-cox-has-died

Bobby Cox, the beloved Braves legend, Hall of Fame inductee, and World Series-winning manager, has died.

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The Braves announced the 84-year-old’s death on May 9.

Although he played alongside legends like Mickey Mantle, Cox is best remembered for managing the Braves during their most dominant era. He led the team to 14 consecutive National League East division titles from 1991 to 2005. In 1995, Cox led the Braves to the pinnacle of the baseball world. They defeated Cleveland in the World Series to capture the franchise’s first title in Atlanta.

In 2014, Cox was unanimously voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame by the Expansion Era Committee.

“Bobby was a favorite among all in the baseball community, especially those who played for him,” the Braves wrote, via MLB.com. “His wealth of knowledge on player development and the intricacies of managing the game were rewarded with the sport’s ultimate prize in 2014 – enshrinement into the Baseball Hall of Fame.”

Rest in peace to legendary Hall of Fame Braves Manager Bobby Cox🙏 pic.twitter.com/l88mZXoGBO — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 9, 2026

“And while Bobby’s passion for the game was unparalleled, his love of baseball was exceeded only by his love for his family. It is with the heaviest of hearts that we send our sincerest condolences to his beloved wife, Pam, and their loving children and grandchildren,” the team added.

Bobby Cox Played Two Seasons with the Yankees Before His Prolific Managing Career

Cox’s major league playing career lasted just two seasons with the New York Yankees from 1968 to 1969. He posted a modest .225 batting average. However, he would ultimately make his mark as a manager.

Cox ranks fourth all-time in managerial wins with 2,504 over 29 seasons—25 with the Braves and four with Toronto. A four-time Manager of the Year, the often-fiery skipper led Atlanta to 14 consecutive division titles from 1991 to 2005 and a World Series championship in 1995. He holds the MLB record for the most ejections by a manager.

In honor of Bobby Cox, here’s almost 20 minutes of him getting ejected.



Legend. pic.twitter.com/oIaxYZQwvq — Leland (@ItsLeland) May 9, 2026

After a brief stint as the Braves’ manager from 1978-81, Cox was lured back to Atlanta as general manager by then-owner Ted Turner in 1986. As GM, Cox helped build the team that would later dominate the division. He returned to the dugout as manager in 1990, forming a successful partnership with new general manager John Schuerholz.

As GM, Cox’s most celebrated draft pick was Chipper Jones, the No. 1 overall selection in 1990. Jones spent his entire career with the Braves and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018. Jones joined Cox and former teammates Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, and John Smoltz.

Cox suffered a stroke in April 2019, according to ESPN. He later regained feeling on his right side and the ability to speak. He returned to the Braves’ home park about five months later.

The Braves retired Cox’s No. 6 jersey after his final season.