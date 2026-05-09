Pop Star Mocked for Pretending to Eat a Burger for McDonald’s Ad

Well, this is quite a pickle.

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A pop singer and voice actress is getting roasted online for pretending to take a bite out of a McDonald’s burger in a recent social media ad.

Japanese pop star Maika Sasaki went viral for the wrong reasons after recently starring in a social media ad for McDonald’s ‘Samurai Mac‘. While the burger was the star, it seems Sasaki’s acting skills weren’t quite on the menu.

The 16-second ad shows Sasaki, a member of the J-pop group =LOVE, strutting around her kitchen. Dressed casually with her hair pulled back, the 26-year-old pop star holds the giant Samurai Mac, a fan-favorite limited edition burger so popular it was added to the regular menu. Known for its thick beef patties and roasted soy sauce-based sauces, it’s a messy burger that demands a real bite.

However, that’s not quite how it goes down.

With some intense guitar riffs playing in the background, Sasaki jumps out of frame and then back in, this time much closer to the camera. After flashing a grin, she lifts the massive burger to her face. While the angle conveniently hides her mouth, it’s painfully obvious she’s just miming a bite. She then pulls away, “chewing” with gusto. However, not a single crumb or drop of sauce is visible on her face.

Japanese pop star Maika Sasaki takes a bite out of McDonald's new 'Samurai Mac' ahead of its releasepic.twitter.com/poNChZI1tN — Dexerto (@Dexerto) May 6, 2026

For the rest of the ad, Maika Sasaki just stands there, smiling awkwardly and chewing on nothing.

A Merciless Internet Reacts to Pop Star Pretending to Eat a Burger for McDonald’s Ad

Of course, the internet police were quick to call out McDonald’s and Maika Sasaki for this blatant act of burger betrayal.

“The fake performative chewing is so cringe,” one X user declared of the ad, alongside a screenshot of the pop star awkwardly “chewing.”

“Maybe the real bite is the friends we make along the way,” another X denizen mused. “I’ve seen toddlers fake eating more convincingly than that, for free,” yet another scorned burger fan added. “Idols do not eat carbs, lest the shock collar is triggered,” another brutal comment read.

Meanwhile, many onlookers referred back to another recent burger-eating blunder from McDonald’s.

“That’s some McDonald’s CEO type Bite,” one X user wrote alongside footage of McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski trying to stomach the “Big Arch” burger back in February. “Her tiny bite is 1000% more than the McDonald’s CEO has consumed on camera,’ another burger fan echoed.

But one hero on X said what we were all thinking.

“Why is no one eating McDonald’s on camera?” they wondered.