Texas 16-Year-Old Called Police Over Parents’ Argument. Both Were Found Dead In A Murder-Suicide

A 16-year-old girl called 911 after she witnessed her parents engaging in a heated argument. When police responded to their home, however, they found husband and wife dead in what they believe is a murder-suicide.

Videos by Suggest

As reported by KPRC, citing Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the incident occurred on Sunday, August 31. At around 9:30 p.m., police received a call from the 16-year-old, reporting that she had witnessed her parents engaging in an argument of sorts.

Upon arrival, Precinct 5 Constable deputies found the teenage girl outside of her Piney Forest Drive residence. She was unharmed. However, after entering the house, they found the teen’s parents dead.

Investigators believe that the 48-year-old wife was fatally shot by her 47-year-old husband. The man, then, took his own life, Fox 26 reported. No one else was inside the house during the incident.

The parents’ names have not been shared at this point, and it is unclear what exactly led to the tragic outcome. However, family members told investigators, as per KPRC, that the couple had been having issues in their marriage. Reportedly, they might have been contemplating a divorce.

The couple had no history of reported domestic violence incidents. The incident remains under investigation.

Family Murder-Suicide

This incident comes less than two weeks after a New Hampshire woman, Emily Long, killed her husband and two young children before taking her own life.

As reported by the New Hampshire Department of Justice, Ryan Long, 48, Parker Long, 8, and Ryan Long, 6, suffered gunshot wounds, caused by Emily, who then turned the gun on herself. A toddler was found unharmed inside the family residence

The New York Post reported that Emily posted on TikTok that she was “depressed” given her husband’s terminal cancer diagnosis. She said that she was set on creating “normalcy” and that she was “making a change.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.