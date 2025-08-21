‘Depressed’ New Hampshire Woman Killed Terminally Ill Husband, Kids, and Herself, Posted Grim TikTok

New information has been revealed by authorities regarding the case of the Long family, who were found dead inside their home. Autopsy results show that Emily Long killed her family before taking her own life. Additionally, she posted a now-grim TikTok days before the tragedy, saying she was “depressed” and that she was going to make a “change.”

Videos by Suggest

A New Hampshire family of four, the Longs, was found dead in their house on August 18. As previously reported, authorities were initially investigating the incident as a potential murder-suicide. On Wednesday, August 20, however, autopsies were performed, and the truth became apparent.

According to the latest press release issued by the New Hampshire Department of Justice, an associate chief medical examiner conducted autopsies on 8-year-old Parker Long and 6-year-old Ryan Long. They had suffered single gunshot wounds to the head, and their manners of death were ruled as homicide.

The chief medical examiner conducted autopsies on 48-year-old Ryan Long and 34-year-old Emily Long. Ryan suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and his manner of death was ruled a homicide. Emily suffered a single gunshot wound to the head, and her death was ruled a suicide.

Authorities believe that Emily Long shot her family dead and took her own life “immediately after.” A third child, a toddler, was found alive and unharmed inside the house.

Grim TikTok

While a motive is currently under investigation, Emily’s social media posts shed some light on what her state of mind was when the tragic incident occurred.

As reported by the New York Post, Emily often talked about her struggles caused by her husband’s brain cancer diagnosis. He was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a lethal type of cancer that left Ryan terminally ill.

Two days before the murder-suicide, Emily posted a now-unavailable TikTok. She reportedly said that her kids were “definitely struggling” and that she was “really depressed.” In the video, she said she is set on creating “normalcy.”

“I have been struggling so much and really depressed and just have really become reclusive, and just wanted to be with my kids and my husband,” Emily allegedly added. “That being said, I’m making a change and it is starting today … And I’m making a point to get out of my depression and do this for my family.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.