Terry Crews Shows Off His Insane Drawing Talent In Recent Video

Most people know Terry Crews as a talented actor, boasting roles in hit shows and movies like Everybody Hates Chris, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and White Chicks. However, did you know Crews is also a skilled artist?

Showing Off His Drawing Skills Ahead Of ‘AGT’ Premiere

After retiring from the NFL, Crews decided to become an actor and found success with this rather quickly. However, he never stopped practicing his other skills, and recently shared a video of himself drawing fellow America’s Got Talent star Heidi Klum.

“When the America’s Got Talent premiere is next week so you decide to draw judge…Heidi Klum,” he captioned a video of himself sketching the supermodel. Crews’ portrait of Klum is amazingly lifelike, and his followers praised his skill in the comment section.

“Oh my goodness Terry that’s so amazing!! I had no idea!” someone commented. Another wrote, “I mean, seriously that is pure talent! Respect to you big man.” Others simply filled the comment section with flame emojis.

Crews’ Art Skills

Crews is multi-talented, from the arts to athletics. The actor spent his early years playing the flute and honing his artistic skills. He ended up attending Western Michigan University on an art scholarship. After his freshman year, Crews tried out for the football team and earned a full athletic scholarship, which led to his career in professional football.

“I would get cut from a team,” Crews shared while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I played on six teams in seven years, so that happened a lot—so I would go back into the locker room and ask the players if they wanted their portraits painted.”

“That’s how I survived, I was always on the end of the roster, I was never a big superstar, I was an 11th round draft pick,” he continued. “Humility gets you far. You gotta make some money, you gotta humble yourself…I would literally take me about two months to do a painting, and they would give me like $5,000 and I would survive off that, my whole family survived off that.”

Crews Says He Would Be An Artist If He Wasn’t An Actor

Crews is obviously very happy in his career as an actor, but the star shared that, if he wasn’t acting, he would be an artist. However, he would still be working in the entertainment industry. “I would be a special effects artist,” Crews explained.

“I would be working on zombies, monsters, space ships, anything sci-fi/horror related.” From professional football, to acting, to his musical and artistic talents, it seems like Crews can do it all!

