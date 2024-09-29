‘Terrifying’ 27-Foot Baby Arrives in Town Square, Horrifies Locals

A town in England called Rochdale put a 27-foot baby on display in the middle of Town Square on Wednesday morning.

While the giant baby was designed to encourage children to talk about the environment, residents of Rochdale remained horrified. According to The Guardian, people described the baby as “creepy”, “terrifying” and “so horrifying”.

The enormous puppet-like doll goes by the name of Lilly and, sadly, her sweet name doesn’t seem to be doing her any favors. A passerby said, “I came around the corner and I thought: ‘It’s just creepy with its eyes shut. Never mind open.”

Other witnesses took to social media to comment. One person jokingly called the baby “Chucky”, from the infamous American horror movie involving a killer doll. It seems that the majority of people in Rochdale had similar opinions about the huge puppet.

Residents in the English village of Rochdale are freaking out after a giant baby doll showed up.



This million dollar art exhibit features a 27-foot-tall toy tot, named Lilly, with giant moveable limbs and a mouth that opens and shuts.



It is placed here for awareness “Art”. pic.twitter.com/i0ivSXN6yv — Brian Roemmele (@BrianRoemmele) September 26, 2024

Giant Doll Lilly Will Appear At Environmental Arts Festival

Despite the negative comments, the Rochdale borough council seemed quite excited about the installation. The council wrote on social media, “Rochdale welcomed a special guest today. A baby girl who made a surprise visit to Rochdale town hall!”

As Lilly sat in Town Square, children from school visited her to talk about our current climate crisis. An article by BBC explained that the conversations were recorded and will be replayed next month at an event in Hollingworth Nature Park. The event is labeled an environmental arts festival, bringing more awareness to the current climate crisis.

When asked about the festival the borough council described it as a “family-friendly outdoor environmental arts event. Our goal is to raise awareness of the climate crisis. While encouraging visitors to think positively about what they can do to make the world a better place for future generations”

Although residents were not too fond of the giant baby puppet, it’s safe to say that the Rochdale borough council only has good intentions.