‘Creepy’ Video of Diddy With Young Justin Bieber Resurfaces Amid FBI Investigation

Amid recent and ongoing sex trafficking investigations involving Sean “Diddy” Combs, a “creepy” video of Diddy with 15-year-old Justin Bieber has resurfaced.

While it’s certainly not old news, this video showcases a disturbing interaction between the then-40-year-old rapper and the young, budding singer.

Creepy video of P. Diddy 40 years old saying he wants to have a 48hr sleepover with Justin Bieber who is only 15 years old. People are saying P. Diddy needs to be investigated on charges for pedophila. pic.twitter.com/tf3MlldfhF — Diana Wallace (@DianaWallace888) March 26, 2024

In the video, Diddy says: “He’s having 48 hours with Diddy. Where we hanging out and what we’re doing we really can’t disclose. But it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream.”

Many people have been commenting on the inappropriate nature between the two, with Justin appearing uncomfortable yet on board with the conversation. Seeing as he was just a child at the time, Justin seemed to have wanted to appeal to Diddy, whom he likely looked up to in the industry.

Another video featured Diddy telling Justin that he “ain’t been calling me and hanging out with me the way we used to hang out.” In response, Justin — somewhat awkwardly — stated he was trying to reach him by contacting his people.

Diddy’s Troubled Past with Justin Bieber

According to the New York Post, “The videos of Diddy’s interactions with young Justin Bieber resurfaced just hours after internet sleuths uncovered an interview Usher did with shock jock Howard Stern in 2016, in which he admitted he saw ‘very curious things’ taking place at Diddy’s New York mansion when he was sent to live with him for a year at the age of just 14.”

In fact, in the footage with Justin, you can hear Diddy talk about his relationship with Usher, stating, “[Justin’s] signed to Usher, and I had legal guardianship of Usher when he did his first album.”

Many X users made comments about the resurfacing videos, with one person saying, “This footage has been out there. People and the media have just refused to acknowledge it until now.”

Another user stated, “Look at Bieber’s innocent face! Where were his parents? Why would they allow a creep like Diddy around their child.”

Currently, authorities are investigating whether Diddy is linked to sex trafficking, and these videos are certainly not helping his case. In fact, the feds have even raided his home, with his mansion practically torn apart as they searched for evidence.

While most people believe the investigation is necessary, Combs himself has coined this situation a “witch hunt.”