terrell-davis-shown-being-escorted-off-plane-by-fbi-agents-in-new-video

Terrell Davis continues to prove his innocence after his recent run-in with law enforcement on board a United Airlines flight to Orange County by sharing a video of his interaction.

The NFL Hall of Famer’s attorneys shared the clip, which showed him being pulled off the airplane by law enforcement, including FBI agents. Davis’ wife Tamiko Nash is also seen speaking to agents as he is handcuffed and escorted off the plane for questioning.

Video of NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis being detained on a United plane earlier this month following an incident with a flight attendant.



🎥 Parker Stinar, Managing Partner of Stinar Gould Grieco & Hensley pic.twitter.com/k6zPkh3Q7O — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) July 23, 2024

Terrell Davis’ legal team states the video proves their claims that he was wrongfully detained. They are also planning to take the situation to court.

“This video confirms the harrowing tale of multiple law enforcement agents, including the FBI, boarding the plane and apprehending a shocked, terrified, humiliated, and compliant Mr. Davis in front of his wife, Tamiko, minor children, and more than one hundred passengers,” Davis’ attorney, Parker Stinar, shared in a statement.

Stinar then added, “The rationale behind the United Airlines employee’s deceitful or inaccurate report extends far beyond a mere ice request or innocent tap on the shoulder.”

Davis’ team pointed out that the lawsuit will bring the truth to light. They also believe that it will force United to address the “systemic shortcomings that culminated in this traumatic incident.”

Terrell Davis Recounted the Entire Ordeal in an Instagram Post

Terrell Davis previously spoke out about what led to the escalated incident.

“During the beverage service, my son politely requested a cup of ice,” Davis said in an Instagram post. “The flight attendant either didn’t hear or ignored his request and continued past our row.”

“I calmly reached behind me and lightly tapped his arm to get his attention to again ask for a cup of ice for my son. His response and the events that follow should stun all of us.”

Davis then stated that the flight attendant shouted “Don’t hit me” at him. The attendant then headed for the front of the plane.

“I was confused,” Davis continued. “As were the passengers in front of me who witnessed the exchange. I thought nothing of it other than this particular employee was incredibly rude and blatantly wrong in his accusations of me hitting him.”

Terrell claimed he did not interact with the flight attendant for the rest of the flight. However, authorities were waiting for him after the plane landed in Orange County.

“The pilot asked all passengers to remain seated,” Davis noted. “Six FBI and law enforcement agents boarded the plane.”

Terrell Davis said the law enforcement agents proceeded directly to his seat and put him in handcuffs. He was then removed from the aircraft.

Davis Says He Was Humiliated, Embarrassed, Powerless, and Angry Over United Airlines Ordeal

“I was – and remain- humiliated. embarrassed, powerless, and angry,” Terrell Davis added.

“During questioning it was rightfully determined by the agents that this flight attendant was inaccurate in his accusations and the agents profusely apologized even offering to support me and my family in any way possible.”

United Airlines shared in a statement that they reached out to Davis’ team to apologize. The company also removed the flight attendant from duty while it reviewed the incident.

“This is clearly not the kind of travel experience we strive to provide,” the statement read.