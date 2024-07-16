Terrell Davis’ Lawyer Says United Airlines’ Apology Not Enough Following Controversial Incident

United Airlines issued an apology to NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis. On July 15, he was escorted off a flight in handcuffs. Davis took to Instagram on Monday to illustrate the instance. Which stemmed from an interaction between his son and a flight attendant.

After his son’s request for ice was ignored, the two-time Super Bowl champ claims he simply tapped on the attendant’s shoulder. Davis says the guy shouted, “don’t hit me,” before scurrying away. Upon arrival in California, Davis was placed in cuffs by six law enforcement agents including one from the FBI.

Terrell Davis, Lawyer Not Impressed By Apology

“This is clearly not the kind of travel experience we strive to provide. And we have reached out to Mr. Davis’s team to apologize,” United said in a statement. The company went on to say that they were removing the flight attendant in question from duty. The situation is currently under investigation.

But for Parker Stinar, Davis’ counsel in the matter, United’s apology was simply not enough. In a statement the attorney listed several demands he and his client had for the airline – including a sit-down with the company’s CEO and a complete policy change.

“An apology without action is just words,” Stinar said. “It really doesn’t address the situation. We can’t unright the wrong.”

NFL Star Fawns Over New Gig

The wins continue to pile up for All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce. There had been rumors that Kelce would take on a new role as a game show host. On April 16, he confirmed that he will be the new host of “Are You Smarter than a Celebrity.”

“I grew up loving game shows, and I’m excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with Are you Smarter than a Celebrity?,” the Chiefs’ star said in a statement.

“The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone’s favorite celebrities to the screen, will definitely be entertaining.”

The three-time Super Bowl winner also joked that the best part of hosting the upcoming game show is the fact that he is not a contestant.