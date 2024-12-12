Morgan Wallen Pleads Guilty to Chair Throwing Incident, Is Sentenced to 7 Days Incarceration

The ballad of country music singer Morgan Wallen tossing a chair off of a Nashville, Tennessee, bar’s roof only to have it crash near police is drawing to a close.

Videos by Suggest

A Nashville judge has sentenced the 31-year-old “Cowgirls” singer to one week at a DUI education center, followed by two years of probation—one year for each misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment. The sentencing, handed down on Thursday, Dec. 12, also includes a $350 fine and additional court fees, according to People.

“Mr. Wallen has cooperated fully with authorities throughout these last eight months, directly communicating and apologizing to all involved. Mr. Wallen remains committed to making a positive impact through his music and foundation,” Wallen’s attorney Worrick Robinson IV explained in a statement, per People.

Meanwhile, Wallen entered a conditional guilty plea under judicial diversion. If he meets all the terms of his probation, the charges could be dismissed and expunged from his record.

The Saga of Morgan Wallen’s Bar Rooftop Chair Throwing

Of course, Wallen was arrested on April 7 for throwing a chair off the roof of Chief’s Bar, which is owned by Country artist Eric Church. Reportedly, Wallen’s wayward chair fell close to two Metro officers walking their beats.

The “Whiskey Glasses” hitmaker faced charges for three counts of reckless endangerment along with disorderly conduct.

On April 9, the official Instagram account of Chief’s shared a photo showcasing a new sign outside the nightclub. It read: “Our pigs fly, our chairs don’t.”

On April 19, the singer released a statement on his X account regarding his arrest.

“I didn’t feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility,” Wallen wrote then. “I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change.”

Meanwhile, the chair-throwing incident did little to affect Wallen’s career.

Wallen was honored as Entertainer of the Year at the 2024 CMA Awards last month. However, he was notably absent to accept the accolade. The reason for his absence remains unclear, despite having concluded his One Night at a Time tour in October.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Wallen has been in hot water. In 2016, he was charged with a DUI, though the case was eventually dismissed. In 2021, he also faced significant backlash after a video surfaced of him using racial slurs. He later apologized, saying there was “no excuse” for his actions.