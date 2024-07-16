nfl-star-terrell-davis-escorted-off-plane-in-handcuffs-after-alleged-flight-with-fight-attendant

Denver Broncos legend Terrell Davis maintains his innocence after an incident with a flight attendant over the weekend.

In an Instagram post, Davis alleges that he merely tapped the attendant on the shoulder. He says he did so because the attendant didn’t respond to his son’s request for ice.

Terrell Davis Involved in Flight Altercation

The two-time Super Bowl champ alleges that the guy snapped and shouted, “don’t hit me” before jetting from the area. Davis reports that he had no contact with the guy for the remainder of the flight. But upon arrival in California was placed in cuffs by six law enforcement agents.

“The FBI agents and local authorities proceeded directly to my seat and immediately placed me in handcuffs. While seated and without any explanation, in front of my wife and children. The entire flight of passengers watched in silence,” Davis said.

“I was then removed from the flight. While being recorded by multiple passengers as I was paraded off of the plane in handcuffs by the officers.”

Hall of Famer Responds to Incident on Social Media

Davis took to Instagram shortly after everything was cleared up with authorities. Saying “the agents profusely apologized” and even offered “to support me and my family in any way possible.”

Though the NFL Hall of Famer has not filed anything official, he appears primed to sue American Airlines after demanding an explanation. “These lies and the ensuing events have the capacity to tarnish the reputation I have spent decades building,” Davis said, “and this person should not be able to do this again to anyone in the future.”

One of the six officers that detained Davis was reportedly with the FBI. In a statement to TMZ the bureau claims its agents did respond to a report of an incident at John Wayne Airport. The statement went on to say that an individual was detained, but added that the person “was cooperative with law enforcement and was released to continue his travels.”