‘Tell Me Lies’ Star Says Fan Jumped Out of a Moving Car To Ask for His Number

Tell Me Lies heartthrob Thomas Doherty is in high demand.

Videos by Suggest

The Scottish actor recently opened up to People about one of his wildest fan encounters, recalling, “Some girl jumped out of an Uber in the middle of the road to get my number.”

“I gave it to her. I mean, you go to those lengths, it feels weird [not to],” added Doherty. The 29-year-old actor is also known for roles in the Descendants film franchise and the Max reboot of Gossip Girl.

Ultimately, the fan did text Doherty, but the pair never reconnected.

“I don’t know. I was busy,” he admitted.

The popularity of Tell Me Lies, a steamy Hulu series based on the novel of the same name by Carola Lovering, is “kind of crazy,” Doherty shared.

“I kept getting sent these TikTok [edits] and I didn’t have TikTok so I had to download TikTok,” he added.

Tell Me Lies chronicles a turbulent romance between two college students in the late 2000s. The series takes place over eight years and also stars Grace Van Patten and Jackson White.

Doherty joined the cast in season 2, as a new love interest for Van Patten’s character, Lucy.

“It’s an amazing show,” the actor raved. “I mean, [creator] Meaghan Oppenheimer really killed it. She really, really did. And you’ve got such an amazing cast in Grace Van Patten and Jackson White. Such talented people. They’re so fun.”

Tell Me Lies seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Hulu.