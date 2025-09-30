Tennessee Teen Almost Killed Pregnant Girlfriend. A Month Later, He Threw Bleach Into Family Member’s Eyes: Police

A Tennessee teen, 18-year-old Brandon Grigsby, is accused of assaulting and almost stabbing his pregnant girlfriend in the stomach, and, once charges were initially dismissed, of throwing bleach at a family member’s eyes.

According to a release issued by the Nashville Police Department (NPD), the first incident involving Grigsby’s girlfriend occurred back in May. Allegedly, Grigsby choked, kicked, and attempted to stab his girlfriend in the stomach.

Additionally, the NPD accused Grigsby of firing shots in the air and threatening to “shoot up the home” after his girlfriend managed to get him out of the house.

While the 18-year-old was arrested and charged at the time, the charges were dismissed. The NPD attributed the dismissal to “witness availability.”

A month later, in June, Grisby was once again arrested after he allegedly threw bleach into a family member’s eyes. As per the NPD, the teen and the unnamed family member had engaged in an argument.

Similar to the May incident, Grigsby’s charges in connection with the June incident were dismissed due to witness availability.

Grigsby Arrested

However, on Wednesday, September 24, Brandon Grigsby was arrested on six outstanding warrants. Four of them were related to the aforementioned domestic incidents.

The police stated that he was found at his mother’s home on Holland Lane. He allegedly got into a BMW with a 16-year-old driver. Police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver is accused of attempting to flee. This resulted in the BMW being disabled and both individuals being handcuffed.

Allegedly, NPD officers found 40 grams of marijuana, an ID from a backpack, and a pistol from the vehicle.

Grigsby was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of domestic assault, felony weapon possession, marijuana possession, and harassment and theft charges. He is currently being held on a $13,000 bond.

The 16-year-old, meanwhile, was charged in juvenile court with felony evading arrest.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.