Arizona Man Accused Of Brutally Beating Girlfriend After He Found Her Using His Vape

An Arizona man, 32-year-old Nicholas Vincuillo, is accused of brutally beating his girlfriend “beyond recognition” after he found her using his vape.

According to court documents obtained by Fox 10, the incident occurred on Sunday, September 21. During the morning, Vincuillo allegedly attacked his girlfriend at his apartment located near Loop 101 and Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe.

Records show that Vincuillo discovered that the woman he was dating had used his vape. He is accused of grabbing her, punching her, throwing her into the bathroom, and slamming her into a wall.

Furthermore, Vincuillo allegedly forced her to take Xanax pills. Then, he placed a handgun’s barrel to her forehead and called her a derogatory name, Fox 10 reported.

According to investigators, the victim, unnamed, managed to escape Vincuillo’s apartment and drove into a nearby In-N-Out Burger, seeking help. Police officers responded shortly after, and she was taken to a Scottsdale hospital for treatment.

Prosecutor Dawn Sauer revealed that the woman suffered an orbital fracture and a left-hand fracture. He also added that she had been strangled, allegedly by Vincuillo. In total, she suffered 36 injuries to her head alone.

“This was an extremely vicious attack. The victim was beaten beyond recognition,” Sauer said. “The forensic nurse described the victim’s injuries as being in the top five worst she has ever seen.”

Domestic Violence History

Authorities alleged that Nicholas Vincuillo had been drinking before the incident, as well as having used Xanax and cocaine. Furthermore, he is accused of attempting to hide evidence, as they found a MacBook laptop, an iPhone, and the woman’s clothing, among other things, inside a plastic bag in a trash compactor.

Detectives later learned that Vincuillo had allegedly told his girlfriend that she had to “stop talking to other people,” and that she had confided in him that she had started seeing someone else.

Additionally, Vincuillo is accused of telling the woman that he was part of a motorcycle gang in an attempt to threaten her. Court documents detail that this is a strategy Vincuillo has allegedly used in past domestic violence instances.

Nicholas Vincuillo was arrested and charged with seven counts, including aggravated assault and tampering with evidence. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.