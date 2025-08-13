Tennessee Man Killed Mother After He ‘Became Upset’ When She Took His Phone Away

A 21-year-old Tennessee man, Shawn Tyler Willis, will spend decades in prison for murdering his mother, Sandy K. Willis, by shooting her in the head while she slept. Documents detail that Willis killed his mother after he “became upset” when she took his phone away.

According to a press release issued by Tennessee District Attorney General Dave Clark, Willis was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Monday, August 11. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the 2020 killing of his mother, Sandy. The 21-year-old will serve “100%” of his time.

“This shocking crime demanded justice,” Clark said. “I am happy that it has been resolved as well as the law will allow. We remain grateful for the support of this grieving family that has suffered a wound that cannot heal.”

Matricide

As reported by WBIR, the incident occurred in April 2020, when Willis was only 16. At the time, Willis “became upset” because Sandy had taken his phone away from him. While he protested, Sandy wasn’t willing to concede, so she went to her bedroom to get some sleep. She had just returned home from working a night shift.

Willis then grabbed an unsecured gun belonging to his mother and shot her twice in the head, killing her in her sleep. Moments later, he called his girlfriend, saying that he had found his mother bloodied in his bed.

Court records obtained by the outlet detailed how Willis’ girlfriend’s father arrived at the home to check on Sandy. She was already dead, and, at the time, the then-16-year-old Willis gave “conflicting stories as to what had happened.”

However, weeks later, Willis confessed to the matricide to a detective.

According to a juvenile court petition cited by Law & Crime, Willis confessed to taking his mother’s gun and shooting her at close range on the “left side of her head.”

As per District Attorney General Clark, Sandy’s family was present during Willis’ plea entry and subsequent sentencing. They were “pleased” with the plea agreement entry made by Shawn Tyler Willis, Clark added.

Regarding the sentence, Clark stated that it was “influenced by restrictions our State has placed on sentences for juveniles convicted of murder.”