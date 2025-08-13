Florida Man Who Impaled Girlfriend On Bedpost Found Guilty Of Murder

A Florida man, 49-year-old Adam Crespo, was convicted of killing his girlfriend, Silvia Galva, 32, by impaling her with a bedpost.

As reported by PEOPLE, a Broward County jury, following a less than two-hour deliberation, found Crespo guilty of second-degree murder. Crespo, who has maintained his innocence, saying that Galva died as a result of a freak accident, faces life in prison. He will be sentenced on October 31.

The incident occurred back on July 12, 2019, according to an affidavit obtained by the outlet. At the time, Crespo and Galva, along with a female friend, returned from a Hollywood hotel bar to their Hallendale Beach home.

Shortly after arriving, the female friend heard Crespo and Galva arguing in their bedroom. At one point, Crespo asked Galva to leave the room. Moments later, the friend heard Galva screaming and asking Crespo if he “wanted to make a scene.

Then, Crespo allegedly told the female friend to call 911. After placing the call, the woman discovered a gruesome scene. Galva had been impaled by a bedpost.

“She calls 911 and enters the room to see the victim on her back and began CPR until rescue arrives,” the affidavit read. “She observed the wound in the chest area and advised the victim did not have a pulse or respiration when she began CPR.”

Spear Bedpost

Authorities arrived at the scene and found that the bedpost had pierced the bedsheets and Galva’s body. Crespo provided a statement to responding officers. He said at the time that he had been arguing with an “intoxicated” Galva.

After multiple failed requests for her to leave, Crespo grabbed her by the ankles and began pulling her from the bed. Galva, according to him, grabbed one of the “bedposts” at the foot of the bed. The bedpost was, in fact, a “five-foot spear with a 12” double-sided metal blade.”

Crespo added he continued to pull Galva while he “turned away.” He didn’t turn back until he “heard a snap.” After turning toward Falva, he saw Galva impaled on the spear bedpost, according to him. He claimed that he then pulled the spear out of her chest, “hoping it was not too bad.”

Silvia Galva died in their apartment that very same night.

While the defense argued that Galva impaled herself, an expert brought by the Broward County State’s Attorney’s Office testified that the angle and depth of the wound indicated that Galva had been intentionally impaled by Adam Crespo.