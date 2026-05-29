5 Netflix Shows We’re Worried Will Be Canceled Next

Netflix subscribers know the drill by now. One minute, your favorite show dominates group chats. The next minute, Netflix quietly swings the axe and leaves fans screaming into the algorithmic void. The streamer still produces global hits, but its reputation for ruthless cancellations refuses to fade. Industry trackers even estimate that Netflix cancels roughly one in five scripted series.

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And I’ll never forgive them for what they did to Inside Job…

With several fan favorites already dumped in 2026, including The Recruit, Pulse, and Territory, viewers have started side-eyeing every expensive genre show and under-the-radar comedy on the platform.

Here are five Netflix series that are sweating under the guillotine’s gaze.

‘A Man on the Inside’

First up: A Man on the Inside. Critics love the Ted Danson comedy, but strong reviews don’t always save a streaming series. Netflix Life recently pointed to declining viewership as a major warning sign, even while praising the show’s charm. A cozy comedy with aging-star appeal may struggle in Netflix’s binge-first ecosystem.

‘Black Doves’

Then there’s Black Doves. The slick spy thriller earned attention, but espionage dramas cost serious money. Netflix already canceled The Recruit after audience numbers dropped sharply between seasons. If Black Doves fails to grow beyond its core audience, executives may start sharpening the knives.

‘3 Body Problem’

Fans also worry about 3 Body Problem. Yes, Netflix renewed the ambitious sci-fi epic for more seasons, but massive production costs always create pressure. Sci-fi fans still carry emotional scars from Netflix abruptly canceling expensive genre experiments like Kaos after one season despite strong buzz and passionate fandoms.

‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’

Speaking of wounded fandoms, viewers now approach every ambitious fantasy project with trust issues. Reddit threads overflow with complaints about unfinished Netflix stories and cliffhanger cancellations. The live-action adaptation already secured more seasons, but fan expectations remain sky-high, and production costs likely aren’t cheap.

‘Wednesday’

Finally, we come to Wednesday. The Addams Family spinoff became a monster hit for Netflix, but blockbuster success also comes with blockbuster expectations. Long gaps between seasons can cool momentum fast, and Netflix has shown little hesitation about reevaluating even popular franchises when budgets balloon.