911 Dispatcher Accused Of Calling And Scolding Former Firefighter Over Excessive Calls: ‘You Are The Dumbest Person’

A 911 Ohio dispatcher has been accused of scolding a former firefighter for making excessive emergency calls. Loretta Nash, 56, allegedly called Karen Clinton the “dumbest person to call the police department.”

According to WOIO, the incident occurred on Friday, June 6. Clinton received a call, and she became worried when she read the Caller ID. Twinsberg Police was calling her out of the blue.

“My heart started racing. I was bracing for impact. I was getting ready; do I need to sit down?” Clinton told the outlet.

Once she picked up, the caller, allegedly Nash, identified herself as the Twinsburg Police Department and asked if she had her full attention.

After Clinton told the caller that she did, then the alleged scolding occurred.

“Congratulations, you win the prize. It’s called the booby prize,” Nash allegedly told Clinton, as per WJW. “You are the dumbest person to call the police department on a repeated basis. So, thank you for being a resident of this city, and have a wonderful life.”

‘She Terrorized Me’

Clinton was, understandably, shocked by what she was hearing. However, Nash then allegedly recounted the times the former firefighter had called 911.

“Since 2010, you have made 183 phone calls, and in the last five years we have conducted 954 traffic details on your street,” Nash allegedly added.

However, as reported by WOIO, Clinton said that she never abused the 911 line. She added that when she called for first responders, she only used personal numbers instead of using the emergency line. Being also a former police dispatcher, Clinton knows how important 911 calls are.

“The call was to humiliate me by implying that I would make frivolous calls to 911,” Clinton said. “That is absolutely not true.”

“She came into my home via telecommunications, and she terrorized me in my own home. I want her charged.”

And charged she was. Loretta Nash was charged with telecommunications harassment and prohibited conduct, two misdemeanors. She pleaded not guilty to both charges and was released on bond.

“I still can’t understand why she singled me out, and that’s precisely what she did,” Clinton said. “She targeted me, and it was one of the most cruel, heinous things.”

