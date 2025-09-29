Teacher Accused Of Feeding Kitten To Snake In Texas

A teacher from Texas was accused of feeding a kitten to a snake. According to a complaint filed with PETA, the animal advocacy group, a teacher at Alvord High School in Wise County allegedly fed a one-week-old kitten to a snake in her classroom.

Texas Teacher Allegedly Fed Live Kitten To Snake In Classroom

This was also allegedly done in front of her 15 to 17-year-old students. In an urgent letter sent by PETA to Alvord Independent School District Superintendent Randy Brown, they urged him to ban the use of live animals in classrooms and investigate the teacher.

“PETA has also contacted Wise County Animal Control, urging a criminal investigation,” said PETA in the press release. “If the reports are true, the teacher’s actions would likely violate Texas cruelty-to-animals laws.”

The complaint alleged that the teacher brought four kittens into the classroom, all born from her own cat. Then, the educator allegedly fed one of the kittens to the snake, making students upset.

One of these students decided to take home the other three kittens to try to save them. Despite bottle feeding the baby cats and caring for them, all three eventually died.

This report continued to claim that the teacher told students she had another pregnant cat at home. She allegedly taunted the upset pupil by saying, “You can’t save them all.” The teacher also claimed to have been feeding kittens to snakes at her home.

“If reports are true, an educator who should be teaching her students empathy and respect for others is instead tearing newborn kittens from their mother and subjecting them to a painful, terrifying death in front of shocked and traumatized teenagers,” said PETA Vice President Rachelle Owen.

“Anyone who would demonstrate such cruel and disturbing behavior shouldn’t be around children or animals, and PETA is calling for an immediate investigation and a ban on live animals in all Alvord classrooms.”

District Confirms Horrifying Reports

Since this has gone public, the district confirmed to NBC 5 that an Advanced Animal Science teacher admitted to feeding a kitten to a snake in her classroom. She claimed to have done this before the school day started and outside of the students’ presence.

“She later acknowledged this decision to her class and permitted a student, with parental consent, to take the remaining ailing kittens home,” said Alvord ISD Superintendent Randy Brown.

“The teacher, an experienced educator and animal lover, has apologized to the students for her actions and voluntarily removed all snakes from her classroom.”

According to the superintendent, the school district confirmed with legal counsel that this incident was isolated. They have now reportedly “addressed and remediated” the situation.

“We understand that some students and others were upset by this situation, and that is the last thing we want,” Brown continued. They then requested that anyone with further information on or concerns about this incident report to school staff.