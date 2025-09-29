Texas College Student, 19, Suffers ‘Life-Changing’ Burns After Being Hit By Alleged Drunk Driver

A 19-year-old Texas college student, Aidan Poole, suffered “life-changing” burns after he was hit by an alleged drunk driver on the way to school.

As reported by KCBD, citing Aidan’s parents, James and Kristi Poole, the 19-year-old was on his way to the Texas Tech University campus on Sunday, September 7. Suddently, a Porsche driver, allegedly while drunk, rear-ended him.

According to a GoFundMe launched to cover his recovery, the impact was so strong that Aidan’s vehicle was sent airborne. Upon landing, the gas tank exploded.

What would have ended in the ultimate tragedy turned into a desperate fight to live. According to Kristi, his son, determined to get out of his burning car, managed to exit the vehicle. He, however, struggled to get the door unlocked, and he ended up suffering second and third-degree burns. These were described as “catastrophic” and “life-changing.”

Aidan’s girlfriend, Jadzia, detailed how she found out about Aidan’s accident while she was at work. She said that, after answering the phone, she could hear Aidan crying and “freaking out.” She added, “I could hear the wind and all the commotion. And I literally, like what Kristi said, just went into complete shock,” KVII reported.

Recovery

Aidan Poole ended up spending weeks in the hospital’s burn center. Then, he was transferred to an inpatient rehab facility, KCBD reported. While he was badly injured, Aidan was worried about the occupants of the Porsche that rear-ended him.

“He looked at me and he was like, ‘Do you know if the Porsche people are okay or if they’re alive?'” Kristi recalled.

The alleged drunk driver, Thomas Rich, was arrested and charged with intoxication assault. He was released on bond on September 9.

Now, Aidan’s parents routinely visit their son at the rehab facility, alongside Jadzia, who has not left his side at any moment.

“He is selfless, tender-hearted, intelligent, and kind, with a witty sense of humor that draws people in,” the fundraiser read. “Everyone who knows Aidan speaks of his gentle and thoughtful nature. He loves rock climbing, playing video games, and spending time with his family.”

