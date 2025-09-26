Family Find Venomous Snake Lurking In Their Pizza Box

A family from Australia was stunned to find a large, venomous snake in their pizza box. This surprise happened to a family from Sippy Downs who ordered a Domino’s pizza, not expecting to find a red-bellied black snake inside the box.

Venomous Snake Found In Family’s Pizza Box

Snake Catcher Dan made a Facebook post detailing the wild incident. This licensed snake catcher was called in to help this family deal with the large reptile.

“Just when you thought Domino’s was spicing up their menu, I open a pizza box to find a highly venomous Red-bellied Black Snake hiding inside,” said Dan. “Safe to say this wasn’t the topping anyone ordered!”

Dan then assured anyone that if they found a snake like this, they should call a professional like himself.

Not only did he share that photo, but he also shared a video of himself extracting the snake from the pizza box. The snake wrangler knelt down and gently pulled the snake from the box. Dan described the snake as “beautiful” and “healthy,” although it was thick for its size.

Dan easily picked the snake up by its tail and placed it in a large net.

According to PEOPLE, the family had already eaten and enjoyed their Domino’s pizza before the snake slithered inside. Once they left the box outside before disposing of it, that’s when the snake found its way inside.

The good news is that one family member noticed the snake enter the box before they could open it and get hurt. They soon called Snake Catcher Dan, whose real name is Daniel Busstra.

Red-Bellied Black Snakes Facts

This isn’t your typical garden snake. According to the Australian Museum, the red-bellied black snake are “one of the most frequently encountered snakes on the east coast of Australia.” They are also responsible for many of this country’s yearly snake bites.

Despite being a shy snake, they will typically only seriously bite someone “under severe molestation.” It does have venom, though, and it can cause symptoms such as bleeding, swelling, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, sweating, muscle weakness, and general muscle pain.

Luckily, it described this type of snake as “probably the least dangerous elapid snake in Australia.” Very few humans have died due to bites from these snakes. Still, to anyone with no knowledge of snakes, they can look terrifying.