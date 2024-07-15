Taylor Swift’s Piano Stops Working at Eras Tour Show in Milan: ‘We Have Finally Broken This Thing’

Taylor Swift was forced to fix her piano on the fly at a recent Era Tour show in Milan and also treated fans to some surprise mashups.

During her second Eras Tour show in Milan, the 34-year-old billionaire pop queen treated fans to two surprise mashups during the secret song segment of the concert. The mishap happened after she performed a guitar mashup of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) vault track “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Red” from Red (TV).

Things took an unexpected turn when Swift sat at the piano. Taylor started a mashup of Reputation‘s “Getaway Car” and “Out of the Woods.” However, she could barely get past the opening lines before her flower-painted piano malfunctioned.

Peaking under the piano’s lid, Taylor Swift quipped, “We have finally broken this thing.” In the fan footage posted to TikTok, a crew member steps in to attempt to assist the “So High School” singer.

Another fan’s video on X (formerly Twitter) captures the victorious moment when the piano was brought back to life. “Oh, I did it!”, Taylor exclaims.

taylor fixing the piano #MilanTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/JwUcoaynTg — sara𓆚 Eras Tour Milan (@mirrorswifft) July 14, 2024

Fans React to Taylor Swift’s Hilarious Piano Gaffe

Of course, Swifties around the globe gushed at the footage of their idol and her malfunctioning piano. Many also swooned at Taylor’s mashup skills.

“We are so lucky to exist at the same time as the song getaway car,” one fan wrote under the TikTok footage. “i would literally ascend to heaven if i heard this mashup,” a second fan added. “That piano definitely hissed like the intro to the Rep set!,” a fan on X wrote.

“THESE ARE MY TWO FAVORITE SONGS OF ALL TIME IM DEAD,” a totally level-headed and well-adjusted Swift fan exclaimed.

Meanwhile, Taylor’s current beau, 34-year-old Travis Kelce, recently made his debut on the Eras Tour stage. During the June 23 performance at London’s Wembley Stadium, the NFL star assisted Swift with a costume change skit before she performed “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” Unsurprisingly, his Eras Tour stage appearance was his idea.

Following her performance in Milan, Swift’s prolific tour continues with stops in Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, and Munich in Germany, followed by Warsaw in Poland. She will then perform in Vienna, Austria, and return to London for five additional shows at Wembley Stadium. The Eras Tour is set to conclude this December.