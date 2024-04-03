Taylor Swift’s Mom Was Originally Against Her Now-Signature Bold Red Lipstick

Every artist has their thing. For Beyoncé, it is her signature golden-blonde hair. For Nicki Minaj, it is anything that is the color pink. As Taylor Swift’s star has quickly arisen over the years, her signature look has become her bold red lipstick.

But the pop sensation’s signature look was almost not a thing. Swift had to get one very important person to sign off on the look. That person? Her mother, Andrea Swift.

Taylor Swift’s Red Lipstick Was Nearly Non-Existent

“Her mom, [Andrea Swift], if I’m allowed to say this, was like, ‘Well, Taylor doesn’t wear red,’” Taylor’s makeup artist Gucci Westman explained to co-hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb during an appearance on the Today Show. “So I was like ‘Please, can I just try?’”

The look eventually got her mom’s stamp of approval and became Taylor’s signature look. But the makeup artist also revealed that even though the look is so synonymous with the pop star, anyone can achieve it.

“You can kind of make it your own thing,” she explained. “So, it can be either you put it on with your finger. You put it on with a brush, you put it on from the bullet, and you can dab it, you can make it a stain. There’s just many ways to [apply it].”

NBA Legend Slams Taylor & Travis Haters

The coverage of Swift and Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce’s relationship upset a lot of fans last season. Some believed she was a distraction from the actual game being played, according to some fans.

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley recently called out NFL fans who have shown their disdain for Swift.

“If you’re screaming at T-Swift saying she ruined [football], you’re just a loser. So you’re just a loser or a jacka––,” Barkley said during a recent episode of his new show King and Charles. “You can be A or B. One of the two.”

Barkley’s co-host Gayle King also agreed, noting how Swift has diversified the NFL’s fan base.

“So look at all the new people she’s brought to the NFL. You see young teen girls who are now watching football for the first time,” she said.