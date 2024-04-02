Travis Kelce Confirms He’ll Be in Europe for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Travis Kelce has had quite the offseason since winning the Super Bowl in February. He has spent most of his downtime with his new lady, Taylor Swift.

Swift is in the middle of her highly-acclaimed Era’s tour. Swift is currently on a break from tour. But she will resume touring in May with the first leg being in Europe. Travis confirmed that he will be in attendance for that as well.

“Oh, you know I gotta go support,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

Travis Kelce Details ‘Wild Ride’ in Australia

Before being with her in Singapore, Asia for the tour last month Kelce joined Swift for the Sydney, Australia stop with her tour. On the latest episode of his podcast “New Heights” the star tight end called his visit to Australia a “wild ride.”

“It’s a wild ride. I will tell you this, Australia did not disappoint. It was amazing over there,” Kelce said.

“There were full-on helicopters just flying around,” he said. They helicoptered us. Well, not us — Taylor. This is all because Taylor’s the biggest and the best thing possible.”

He also noted having a good time with the ‘rowdy’ Swifties in Australia.

“The Australians are pretty rowdy, they like to have a good time,” Kelce added.

“I like to have a good time. Taylor is very fond of performing in Australia because of the crowds over there and how into it they get, so shout out to Australia for showing up, showing out.”

Kelce Says Cowboys Grilled Him Over Weed

Kelce has built quite a career for himself. This season, he helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a third Super Bowl title. On a recent episode of his and his brother Jason’s podcast, New Heights, Kelce revealed one of the other teams that almost drafted him. That team? The Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys grilled him at the combine because he missed a year of football. The reason he was out was because he tested positive for marijuana.

“At the combine, I had some bad interviews. The [Dallas] Cowboys, they were kind of pressing me about having this red flag of missing a year,” he said.

“I basically just said, ‘If you guys think I’m gonna be that kind of guy, or you’re questioning if I’m still that person after everything that I’ve battled through to get to where I am now from missing a season, then you guys (should) probably go somewhere else and pick somebody else.’”