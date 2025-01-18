Taylor Swift’s Handmade Baby Gift for Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Revealed

Pop queen and noted billionaire Taylor Swift ditched the glitz and glam for Brittany and Patrick Mahomes’ new baby, swapping swanky gifts for something homemade.

The “So High School” singer gave a “handmade” gift for the Mahomes’ newborn daughter, Golden Raye, who arrived last Sunday, according to a source cited by Page Six.

Swift had a “handmade baby blanket” crafted for the NFL superstar and his wife, a former soccer player turned influencer and traditional homemaker.

“Taylor is so looking forward to meeting Brittany and Patrick’s baby girl and she couldn’t be more thrilled for her friends,” the source told the outlet.

While Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are noted for naming their children after precious metals and may have valued something glitzier, homemade gifts reportedly go a long way for Swift.

“Taylor’s aunt knitted her a baby blanket when she was a child, so it’s always had a special meaning for her and something she wanted to do for her friends,” the insider explained.

Taylor Swift’s Handmade Baby Gift for Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany is Something She’s Done Before…

However, it seems Swift doesn’t get any originality points for the handmade gift. She did the exact same thing the previous year for another Chiefs couple…

The 35-year-old pop star “did the same thing” for Chariah Gordon and her Chiefs wide receiver baby daddy, Mecole Hardman Jr., when the couple had their baby in early 2024.

“It’s become a tradition for Taylor, something she loves doing and something that can’t be bought. It comes from the heart,” the source detailed.

Hardman, 26, and Gordon, 29, celebrated the arrival of their daughter, Ci, in early 2024. The couple also welcomed their son, Mecole III, in February 2023.

Brittany and Patrick, married since 2022, are proud parents to their daughter, Sterling Skye, born in February 2021, and their son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III, welcomed in November 2023.

However, the couple, both 29, might not be finished expanding their family just yet.

Patrick shared that while he’s “content with three [kids] for now,” he isn’t ruling out the possibility of expanding his family with his wife in the future. Per Page Six, during a press conference on Tuesday, the NFL star revealed that welcoming a fourth child is “maybe” on the table down the line.

“My goal was always three. So we’ve had three,” the quarterback explained. “We’ll stick there for a while and see if we need to come back and get another one later on.”

Why stop there when there are so many metals left? Copper Mahomes, Steel Mahomes… adorable baby Aluminum Mahomes!