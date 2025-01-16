How Taylor Swift Feels About Travis Kelce’s NFL Future Amid Retirement Rumors

As rumors continue circulating about Travis Kelce’s potential NFL retirement, the tight end has stated that his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, fully encourages him to keep playing football.

During his recent appearance on The Stephen A. Smith Show, the tight end discussed the possibility of retiring. He pointed out that Taylor Swift supports him and his football career.

“She’s fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game,” Travis Kelce explained about Taylor Swift. “She loves coming to Arrowhead [Stadium] and coming to the games and cheering for me, so I got all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams.”

Kelce also stated that he was not thinking about retirement at the moment. He is more focused on the playoffs, which begin this Saturday, Jan. 18, against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium.

“I love everything that I’m doing in this building,” the NFL star continued. “But at the end of the day, I’m not having that extreme success on the field as I have individually, man. I’m excited for these next couple games to play at Arrowhead, to finish this season off.”

Travis Kelce revealed that Taylor Swift will cheer him on at the game this weekend.

While Kelce was chatting on The Pat McAfee Show, the podcast host pointed out that the Kansas City Chiefs have had a good track record with Swift attending games. Swift has attended 20 Chiefs games, and the team has only lost three games while she’s been present.

“Hey, is she undefeated?” McAfee asked Kelce. “She rolls into that stadium, I just want to let you know what live bettors do. They see her walk into that stadium and immediately open the phone, like, ‘Yup, Chiefs are about to win.’ That is just literally the feel.”

Travis Kelce Said Retirement Hadn’t ‘Crossed’ His Mind One Bit At the Beginning of the 2024 NFL Season

Just before the start of the NFL season, Travis Kelce spoke about if he had actually thought about retiring.

“It didn’t cross my mind one bit,” Kelce told Rich Eisen in September. “I think the excitement of the challenge of this year, being able to maybe do it a third time in a row, I think that alone was all I needed. That was an instant thought, so there was really not a chance in hell that I wasn’t coming back this year.”

In the latest interview, Kelce said he would “reevaluate” his career like he “always” does once the season ends.

“And I’ll probably tell myself how much I love this thing,” he shared. “It’s something you have to keep in perspective, man. I never want to get to the point where I’m not helping this team win or hurting this team more than I’m helping this team. As long as I’m coming out here playing good football and enjoying coming into the building every day with my guys, you’ll see me in a Chiefs uniform.”

Kelce notably struggled during the 2024 NFL season. He had 823 receiving yards and only three touchdowns, a career low.