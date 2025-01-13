Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Welcome Baby No. 3

Mahomes party of five! On Jan. 13, Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their third child, a daughter named Golden Raye. Golden, who was born on Jan. 12, joins big siblings, Sterling, 3, and Bronze, 2.

The couple shared the happy news with a black-and-white photo. The pic featured Patrick and Brittany holding the newborn’s feet. A name plate, revealing Golden’s name, was also in the shot.

Golden’s arrival couldn’t have been timed better for the couple. The little one arrived during Patrick’s bye week. The Kansas City Chiefs earned the number one seed in the AFC, meaning that they got to sit out the first round of the playoffs, which is currently ongoing.

It’ll be a short paternity leave for Patrick, though, as his team is slated to face off against the Texans on Jan. 18. Luckily he won’t have to travel for the game, as the Houston team will be making their way to Kansas City for the Divisional Round.

The Mahomes announced their baby on the way back in July. Shortly thereafter, Brittany said her latest pregnancy was the hardest one yet. She noted on her Instagram Story that she was dealing with sickness, exhaustion, and skin problems amid her pregnancy.

Since then, however, Brittany stepped out multiple times to show off her bump.