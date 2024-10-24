Taylor Swift’s Ex Throws Major Shade at Singer Over ‘TTPD’ Album

After a brief romance with Taylor Swift in 2023, Matty Healy appeared to throw shade at the pop icon, claiming he’s “not interested” in making music about “casual romantic liaisons.” Unlike some artists.

Known for giving Swifties an inside look at her personal life and relationships with many “easter eggs” sprinkled throughout her soul-baring tracks, Taylor Swift often draws on her own personal love stories, both past and present, in her songwriting.

As she prepared to release her newest album, The Tortured Poets Department, fans speculated about the relationship details the singer might unveil next. Many assumed it would focus heavily on Joe Alwyn, Swift’s long-term boyfriend. Instead, however, the album largely explored her short-lived romance with Matty Healy.

After finding himself flung into the spotlight twice – once for the relationship and a second time as the subject of discussion in TTPD – 1975 singer Matty Healy admits he finds this style of song-making “not interesting.”

“Last year I became a way more well-known public figure for loads of different reasons,” Healy began on a recent episode of Joshua Citarella’s Doomscroll podcast.

“So I think that a lot of artists, they become very interested in their lore,” he continued. “Or they become interested in the things that have happened outside of their art that people know about, and they want to address that. And fair enough, do you know what I mean?”

While writing The 1975’s first album, Matty Healy says he was more open to writing about romance and “all these stories about relationships.” Now, however, he feels the style of writing artists like Taylor Swift lean into is too “obvious.”

“I would kind of just be lying if I made a record about, I don’t know, all the stuff that was said about me or my casual romantic liaisons or whatever it may be that I’ve kind of become known for, just because I was famous,” he said.

“I think that that’s an obvious thing to draw from,” he continued. “And I think like, the maintenance of the status quo is something that I always fight against.”

“So the idea of making a record about something that personally happened to me, that by the time I put it out is gonna be like two years old… I see people doing that as well, and it’s not interesting.”

It appears Matty Healy won’t be making any songs about his time with Taylor Swift anytime soon. Meanwhile, Swift seemingly included several tracks describing her romance with The 1975 singer on TTPD.

According to Swifties, tracks about Healy include “Guilty as Sin?,” “Fresh Out the Slammer,” “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)” and “loml.”