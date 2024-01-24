Taylor Swift’s Close Ties With Kelce Family ‘Mean Everything’ to Travis Kelce, Source Says

Music superstar Taylor Swift went viral again this past weekend. She was in attendance for the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills game. Her new boyfriend Travis Kelce is the star tight end for the Chiefs.

Travis and Taylor went public toward the end of last year and the two have seemingly gotten closer. So Taylor went from being a one-time attendee to a near-permanent fixture at NFL games. As the two have gotten closer so has Taylor’s relationship with his family which one source says “means everything,” to him.

“Everybody knows how close Travis is with his family. So it means everything to him how seamlessly Taylor blends in with all of them,” one source told US Weekly.

Fan in Attendance Tells All About the Taylor Swift Suite

The Swift and Kelce suite was a fixture during the Bills and Chiefs matchup on Sunday. Taylor was amped every time her boyfriend made a big play. Jason Kelce, Travis’ brother was shirtless slamming down beers. He also jumped down from his suite into the bleachers to party with fans. PEOPLE caught up with one fan who was seated near the suite. He describes the experience as “rowdy.”

“Taylor’s suite was ROWDY. There was no mistaking who they were rooting for,” season ticket holder Matt C told PEOPLE.

“And, despite the cold temperatures, they opened the big suite window and kept it open the entire game,” he adds. “There was definitely some banter between the Kelce/Swift suite and the fans below – especially when points were scored. In the end, they won and have the bragging rights.”

ESPN Analyst Declares Himself a Swiftie

With Swift and Kelce being the hottest new item, naturally, she gained some unexpected new fans from the sports world. One of those new fans is one of the biggest personalities in sports media. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith recently admitted to being a Swiftie and attending one of her concerts. Swift says the show was “phenomenal.’

“I went to her concert. Man, it was off the chain. I loved it. I couldn’t believe how much I loved it. She was phenomenal,” Smith said.

“I watched Taylor Swift receive a nine-minute standing ovation in between songs. No one was sitting down, the concert was three and a half hours, non-stop, and there was no intermission. I stood up for three and a half hours. I never sat down.”