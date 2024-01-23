Taylor Swift, Kylie Kelce Celebrate Chiefs Win With Travis Kelce’s Best Friend Aric Jones

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs met in the playoffs for the third time on Sunday. With both teams being loaded with talent, the stars were in attendance. One of those stars was Grammy Award-winner Taylor Swift. Swift and Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce went public with their relationship at the beginning of the season.

As Kelce and Swift’s relationship matures, the couple is also starting to develop ties to each other’s friends and families. On Sunday Swift was photographed with Travis Kelce’s best friend Aric Jones.

📷| @TaylorSwift13 with Kylie Kelce & Aric Jones

Taylor Swift Parties With the Kelce Family

Also in attendance was Kylie Kelce. Kylie is married to Jason Kelce, Travis’ brother who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles. US Weekly reports it is the first time that the two have met.

“This is the first time Kylie and Swift have publicly met since the Grammy winner began dating Travis, 34, last summer,” US Weekly wrote. “After sparking a romance, Swift became a loyal Chiefs fan and has supported Travis at both home and away games and bonding with his inner circle.”

The strength of Travis and Jason’s brotherhood has been well documented. They both played college football at the University of Cincinnati and even have a weekly podcast they do together called “New Heights.”

They have also been unapologetically supportive of each other since making it to the NFL, despite playing on different teams.

Jason was also in attendance at the game on Sunday after his Eagles were eliminated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. US Weekly also reports that Sunday’s Chiefs game was also Swift’s public interaction with Jason.

“In addition to meeting Kylie for the first time, this was Swift’s first public interaction with Jason. As the game went on, Swift and Jason could be seen high-fiving. Jason and Kylie attended the match to support Travis as he and the Chiefs are in the playoffs,” US Weekly added.

Travis Kelce Reacts to Brother’s Viral Moment

Sunday’s game started with all the buzz being around the Bills and the Chiefs. But it was Jason who stole the show at Highmark Stadium.

Jason went viral after cameras caught him chugging beers with his shirt off. Kelce also hopped out of Kelce’s private suite to party with fans who were in attendance.

When Travis found out about Jason’s other viral moment he had a hilarious three-word response.

“We’re athletic man,” the Chiefs’ tight end said.