Taylor Swift’s Birthday Request Sparks Mixed Reaction From Fans

Although it is her 34th birthday, Taylor Swift is more excited about the release of the extended Eras Tour film, which is now streaming.

In her latest post on X (formerly Twitter), Swift showed her excitement for the film’s release. “I had the time of my life fighting dragons with youuuu,” she declared. “Celebrate 34 with me by watching The Eras Tour (Extended Version) including Long Live, The Archer, and Wildest Dreams at home!”

PS troll me all you want about my excessive and literal millennial emoji use but…

Taylor Swift fans, also known as Swifties, took to the social media platform to wish the pop icon a happy birthday. “Happy birthday to the most thoughtful, creative, inspiring, beautiful, kind, insane, brilliant, gifted artist out there,” one Swiftie wrote. “Taylor Swift I hope you know how much we love you. Thank you for sharing your gift and your words with us!”

Another fan wrote, “Happy birthday Taylor. Thank you for everything you’ve done [and] continue doing for me and all the other swifties around the world. Thank you for being a creative genius and such a kind soul. You mean the world to us, we love you.”

The Eras Tour (Extended Version) is currently available to rent for 48 hours. It costs £15.99 in the UK and $19.89 in the U.S./ Canada. The film follows Taylor Swift as she takes the stage for her famous Eras Tour. During the show, Swift performs her hit tracks through her “eras” of music growth.

The film has been a huge hit and even scored $26 million in pre-sale tickets. It broke single-day ticket sale records in just three hours.

Taylor Swift Critics Call Her Out Price of ‘Eras Tour’ Extended Version

Meanwhile, some critics weren’t thrilled about having to pay what they believe is “excessively priced” for The Eras Tour (Extended Version) rental.

One critic wrote, “Happy birthday Taylor Swift or whatever, but girl I’m not giving you $20 for 48 hours of the movie I’m sorry GIVE US THE OPTION TO BUY.”

Another critic then pointed out that paying $20 for a rental is way too much. “I would be wanting to buy it for that price. Taylor Swift you can’t keep raising the prices so it’s nice numbers for you because it’s not worth it for some of us.”

A fan who was less critical of Swift admitted that while they throw money at the artist’s merchandise, they can’t justify paying $19.89 to rent the film. “If it was to buy, I would already own it,” they noted.