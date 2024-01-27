Taylor Swift’s Alleged Stalker Scheduled to Take Psych Exam

A judge has ordered Taylor Swift’s alleged stalker to undergo a psych exam to ensure he’s fit to stand trial.

Legal documents obtained by TMZ show that police arrested David Crowe several times for standing outside the singer’s NYC apartment this month, and he’s currently behind bars for violating an order of protection.

Crowe was initially arraigned on stalking and harassment charges on Jan. 24. Authorities released him that day, but within two hours, he was spotted near Swift’s house once again. Police returned and picked him up on contempt.

The defense team asked for a formal psychological evaluation before sending Crowe to trial, and the judge agreed. Crowe will not be granted bail for the time being.

Taylor Swift’s Stalker Has Been Seen Near Her NYC Apartment Around 30 Times

According to USA Today, David Crowe was arrested for stalking Taylor Swift three times in five days. During one of the incidences, witnesses saw him digging through a dumpster near the Grammy winner’s home.

Fox 5 asked Crowe why he was stalking Taylor Swift, and he defended himself by saying, “I’m not, I was grabbing some of my pants they threw in the dumpster when they falsely arrested me.”

Overall, Crowe has allegedly been seen lurking around Swift’s house around 30 times over the past two months. A report says that a “custodian” asked him to leave the property ten times. It is because of those reports that the judge is keeping Crowe behind bars without the option of bonding out.

“The most dangerous stalkers are going to keep stalking. They are compulsive, impulsive, relentless, and don’t necessarily have other anchors in their life,” said Carrie Goldberg, owner of C.A. Goldberg, PLLC, a law firm that specializes in stalking. “Current New York laws require an intimate connection between offenders, but as we see here with Swift, it’s not always the case that they know one another.”