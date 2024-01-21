Taylor Swift’s Alleged Stalker Arrested After Trying to Enter Her NYC Home

A man was arrested by authorities after he attempted to open the door to Taylor Swift’s New York City townhouse this weekend.

Sources told TMZ that the New York City Police Department received a “disorderly person” call at Taylor Swift’s building on Saturday, Jan. 20. When they arrived on the scene, police encountered the man. They found out that he had attempted to gain access to the building.

“Upon arrival, [police] were informed that the individual attempted to open a door to a building at the location,” the public information officer stated, per Page Six.

Eyewitnesses also told Page Six about first seeing the man approach Taylor Swift’s residence at around 1 p.m. “He went up to Taylor’s door,” they explained. “I’m not sure if he knocked or rang the doorbell.”

While doing a background check of the man, it was discovered that he had a 2017 warrant for failing to answer a court summons in Brooklyn. Although it is unclear what the warrant was actually for. The authorities did not indicate what the recommended charges would be for the latest incident. The man wasn’t identified.

This isn’t the first time that someone has attempted to gain access to Swift’s townhouse. TMZ reports that the pop icon has a long list of stalkers. One was notably arrested less than two years ago for trying to get into her NYC home.

Eyewitnesses Say the Man Has Been Walking Taylor Swift’s Neighborhood for Weeks

Meanwhile, the eyewitness also told Page Six that they had witnessed the individual walking around the neighborhood for several weeks. A second insider said he also witnessed the same man “lurking here for a month.”

Another source also told the media outlet that they had seen the man “lurking in the area for a month. He had been sleeping on a stoop as well as “chain-smoking constantly, shouting, and generally making everyone uncomfortable.”

“When he arrived before Christmas, my husband asked what he was doing here,” the source recalled. “And he said, ‘I want to see Taylor.’ He even had flowers at one point.”

Also speaking about Taylor Swift’s latest stalker, a fellow resident stated they called the police “many times” on the man. But officers didn’t do anything until he tried to gain access to the building. “I asked him to leave this morning and he just stared at me, catatonic,” the resident said. “Total nutcase.”

Upon being arrested, the eyewitnesses said that the situation was pretty civil. “He didn’t resist. There was no yelling or anything.”