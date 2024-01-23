Taylor Swift’s Alleged Stalker Charged With Harassment After Trying to Enter Her NYC Home

Taylor Swift’s alleged stalker was seen being walked in handcuffs from a New York City police station on Tuesday. On Monday, near Swift’s townhouse in Manhattan, David Crowe, a 33-year-old man from Seattle, was apprehended and faced charges of harassment and stalking.

Crowe was initially sighted outside Swift’s residence on Franklin Street by a member of her security team around 3 p.m. He reportedly seemed to be aimlessly wandering around the premises, yet made no effort to gain entry.

Security alerted the police, who promptly responded to reports of him harassing multiple individuals on the nearby street approximately three hours later. As a result, he was apprehended and taken into custody.

“Officers were approached by multiple complainants who pointed out an emotionally disturbed male acting erratically at the location,” The New York Police Department said in a statement. “Once officers observed the male harassing multiple complainants, they took him to custody without further incidents, no injuries were reported.”

Taylor Swift Wasn’t at Her Manhattan Home When the Alleged Stalker Was Arrested

Swift was not present at that time. She traveled from Buffalo to New York City on Sunday night, where she had been watching her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. Of course, Swift and Jason Kelce cheered on as the Chiefs dominated the Bills. According to flight records, she departed for Nashville, Tennessee on Monday.

On Saturday, Crowe was arrested after police received a report about a “disorderly person” trying to access Taylor Swift’s residence. He was charged with failing to respond to a summon issued in 2015, according to CNN.

Of course, Swift has unfortunately faced numerous instances of stalking and harassment. In 2022, a man was apprehended for recklessly driving a car into the singer’s New York apartment building. He was under the influence.

In another incident back in 2018, a stalker managed to break into her home. Unbelievably, he even took a nap in her bed. These unsettling occurrences highlight the need for increased security and protection for public figures.

Taylor Swift went into detail about stalkers for ELLE back in 2019. “​​You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things,” Swift wrote. She even revealed that she always carries QuikClot, a military-grade bandage dressing for gunshot and stab wounds.