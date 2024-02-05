SZA Performs “Kill Bill,” Other Hits in Medley Performance at 2024 Grammys

Showing off her music to the world, SZA took to the stage for the 2024 Grammys to perform a medley of her award-nominated track Kill Bill and other hits.

While on stage, SZA was seen “killing” one of the dancers, most likely Bill, while being surrounded by flames. She also performed her hit track Snooze and SOS.

SZA was nominated for a total of nine awards at the 2024 Grammys. This made her the most nominated artist of this year’s event. Among the categories she was nominated for are Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Phoebe Bridgers, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Best Melodic Rap Performance.

SZA has been nominated for 23 Grammy Awards. She has so far won five, including the 2024 Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best R&B Song.

While accepting the award for Best R&B Song, the singer and songwriter greeted the award’s presenter, Lizzo. “Lizzo and I have been friends since 2013,” SZA said. “When we were both on a tiny RedBull tour together opening up in small rooms for like 100 people. And to be on the stage with her is so amazing, I’m so grateful.”

She then thanked her parents as well as God, Top Dawg, Punch, TDE, her godparents, and niece. “I just.. I’m sorry, I’m just really overwhelmed,” she continued. “You don’t really understand. I came really, really far and I can’t believe this is happening and it feels very fake.”

As she was finishing her speech, SZA turned her attention to Taylor Swift and said, “And I’m… Hi Taylor! I’m just really grateful. And I’m not an attractive crier. Have a good evening.”

SZA Previously Addressed the ‘Feud’ She Allegedly Had With Taylor Swift

In January 2023, SZA spoke out about the alleged feud between her and pop icon Taylor Swift.

According to Buzzfeed, the situation started after SZA’s album SOS and Swift’s Midnights battled for the top of multiple music charts. Although Swift’s album was on top of Billboard’s Artist 100, SZA was No. 1 on Billboard 200.

However, much like most feuds, it was started by fans pitting the artists against each other. Some outsiders believed that there was actual beef between the music artists.

SZA quickly shut down these rumors in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “Uhh I feel silly that I even have to say this,” she wrote. “But I see supporters arguing and I hate that. I don’t have beef [with] ANYONE especially not Taylor. I genuinely loved her album and the writing! Everyone’s just tryna do their BEST as we all should. LOVE TO EVERYONE.”

Uhh I feel silly that I even have to say this but i see supporters arguing and I hate that . I don’t have beef w ANYONE especially not Taylor lmao I genuinely loved her album and the writing!Everyone’s jus tryna do their BEST as we all should . LOVE TO EVERYONE. Gn 🤍 — SZA (@sza) January 6, 2023

Safe to say after the Grammys shout-out, things between the two singers are just fine.