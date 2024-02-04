Taylor Swift’s Website Crashes Amid Album Release Rumors, Traffic Surge

With speculation that Taylor Swift is planning to release a new album during the 2024 Grammys, Swifties quickly took to her website and ultimately caused it to crash.

Fans and critics alike may attempt to enter Swift’s website, only to be met with an “Error 321 Backend fetch failed” notice. This is usually a result of a website being overloaded with too many visitors all at once. There is high anticipation that Swift will release her version of Reputation. The original album was released in November 2017.

Fans are predicting that Swift will announce the album drop during the Grammys, which will take place tonight, Feb. 4, in Los Angeles. Fans are quick to assume the release due to Taylor changing her social media account photos to the Reputation promo photo.

As previously reported, Taylor Swift was nominated for six 2024 Grammy Awards. They are album of the year and best pop vocal album for Midnights; best pop solo performance, song of the year, and record of the year for “Anti-Hero;” and best pop duo/group performance for her “Karma” remix with Ice Spice.

Since the start of her music career, Swift has secured 52 Grammy nominations and has won 12.

Taylor Swift Spoke About Her ‘Reputation Era’ During Her Person of the Year Interview

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift spoke about her “Reputation Era” during her Person of the Year interview with TIME. She said the era was “a goth-punk moment of female rage at being gaslit by an entire social structure.”

“I think a lot of people see it and they’re just like, sick snakes and strobe lights,” she noted. She also said that her new Reputation album with “fire” for her fans.

The pop icon then said that doing her re-recording projects feels like a “mythical quest” to her. “I’m collecting horcruxes,” Swift said, referencing Harry Potter. “I’m collecting infinity stones. Gandalf’s voice is in my head every time I put out a new one. For me, it is a movie now.”

While continuing to speak about her re-recording albums, Taylor Swift said she’s inspired by television creator Shonda Rhimes. “She controls narrative not only in her work, but in her life,” Swift continued. “It used to feel like people were taking shots at her. Now it feels like she’s providing the narrative – so there aren’t any shots to be taken.”

Although she’s working on the Reputation re-recording, Swift did not share when the album would be released. She is set to return to her Eras International Tour this week. Her Tokoyo shows will kick off on Wednesday, Feb. 7.