Swifties’ Epic Taylor Swift Themed Super Bowl Party Goes Viral

Some Swifties are making headlines after their epic Taylor Swift Super Bowl LVIII-themed party goes viral.

The video of the party was originally posted by TikTok user, malloryleerichardson. “Channeling our inner Taylor Swift for this Chiefs-themed Super Bowl bash!” the video’s caption reads. “From Amazon finds to game-day vibes, we’re ready to shake it off and cheer on our team!”

Richardson also said that everything from the party is listed on her Amazon Storefront. She then shared a series of videos showing off her party supplies and sweatshirt, which reads, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs.”

“The men in my family are going to particularly love this!” Richardson pointed out in one of the videos. In another video, She then shared how to make DIY Taylor Swift friendship bracelet garlands. The supplies are ball pit balls, upholstery needle (10in), fishing wire, foam craft discs (4in), and letter stickers (2 1/2in). All the items were bought through Amazon and are on her Amazon Storefront as well.

NFL fans can’t help but be impressed by the Taylor Swift Super Bowl-themed party. “It’s been like four months and the Swifties are already better at watching football than us,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another X user wrote, “Girls make Football so much better argue with the wall.”

Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Travis Kelce Says Going to This Year’s Super Bowl is ‘A Bit Sweeter’

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce spoke about preparing for Super Bowl LVIII during the latest episode of his and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast.

“It feels like it’s a bit sweeter man,” Travis told Jason. “This road to. where we are now has been more of a challenge, which means you have to overcome more, which means it kinda means a little bit more.”

Travis previously addressed his public frustrations during the Kansas City Chiefs versus Las Vegas Raiders game on Christmas Day. “Every single play is somebody not doing their job, and it’s me,” Travis explained. “It’s everybody on the team. And whether that’s prep, whether that’s having the confidence and understanding of what the defense is in their coverages, their gaps in the run game, how we’re picking up blitzes, how we’re running routes versus certain coverages. All the above.”

Travis went on to add that everyone’s “just got to f—ing do their job.”

Travis Kelce and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs are going head-to-head against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 11.