Taylor Swift Cheers on Travis Kelce as He Breaks Jerry Rice’s NFL Playoff Receptions Record

Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce is one of the best tight ends in the NFL. He is already a two-time Super Bowl Champion. After stamping his Super Bowl ticket on Sunday he could be well on the way to his third.

During the Chiefs matchup with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, the star tight end once again notched his name in the history books.

After grabbing a touchdown in the first half to put the Chiefs on the board, he upped his post-season touchdowns to 152 for his career. It put him ahead of NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, who held the previous record with 151.

Kelce’s touchdown was aptly celebrated by his new beau Taylor Swift.

Kelce Made History Earlier During the Playoffs

This is not the first time the Chiefs’ star tight end has put himself in the NFL’s history books this season. He also did it during the Chiefs’ Divisional Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills earlier this month.

During the matching, he and Chiefs’ starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes became just the second quarterback and tight end combo to have 15 touchdowns in the playoffs. At the time the two were tied for most of all time with New England Patriots legends Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady. San Francisco 49ers legends Joe Montana and Jerry Rice are next on the list with 12.

Kelce already has won two Super Bowls during his time in Kansas City and has a good chance to notch his third this season. If he does that, he could go down as possibly the greatest to ever play the position.

Ravens Troll Taylor Swift After Touchdown

During the AFC Championship Game, the Ravens players made things personal in the first quarter. After Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson connected with wide receiver Zay Flowers for a game-tying touchdown, the team decided to troll.

After the score, several members of the team aimed at Taylor Swift. Earlier this season, Swift went viral for doing the popular Swag Surf Dance. It was much the chagrin of many people. After the touchdown, the team seemingly trolled the country music star by doing the same dance in the end zone. However, it was the Ravens’ only touchdown of the game.