taylor-swift-and-travis-kelce-plan-to-spend-christmas-together

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are determined to spend Christmas together, despite their busy and demanding schedules.

A source close to the couple told Us Weekly that Swift will be hosting Christmas with her and Kelce’s family. The “Fortnight” songstress previously hosted both families in a low-key Nashville Thanksgiving celebration.

The insider shared that Swift is planning to have a quiet, low-key start to 2025 following the holiday season. Her world-famous Eras Tour will be ending in mid-December.

After nearly two years of touring, Swift will be taking a break from performing and focus on working on a new album, the source said. Swift is, however, considering heading back on tour in 2026 after her “great experience on [the] Eras” tour.

“She really wants to do it again,” the insider shared. “She loves being with all her fans; it inspires her.”

Swift is notably not committing to any plans once the Eras Tour ends.

“Things can change. A lot of it hinges on what happens over the next year with Travis,” the source said. “She’s told her team to give her one year to see how things go in her personal life.”

The insider further stated the families love Swift and Kelce together.

“Taylor has become even more close with Travis’ mom,” the source noted. “Taylor has really integrated into the family.”

Travis and Jason Kelce Talk About Taylor Swift’s Influence on Kansas City Chiefs Victories

During the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis and Jason Kelce chatted about how Taylor Swift has had an impact on the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I kind of feel like you guys are the ‘Angels in the Outfield’ this year,” Jason stated. “There’s some unknown, like T—…”

After Jason immediately started laughing, Travis declared, “There you go with this f—ing Tayvoodoo sh— again.”

“Tayvoodoo” is a term that’s often used by Swifties when discussing her positive impact on the Kansas City Chiefs over the past two seasons. The term is also used when describing the negative effects on those who have scorned the pop star in the past.

“It’s based off the fact that every celebrity who does her wrong gets wronged somewhere down the road, whether it has to do with the drama they gave her or not,” a Swiftie explained to Paper Magazine in 2020.

The younger Kelce jokingly referred to his older brother as a “d—head” for even entertaining the popular conspiracy theory.