Fitness Personality ‘Undergoing Bypass Surgery’ for ‘99% Blocked’ Artery

A beloved strength and conditioning coach and fitness influencer with over 20 years of experience shocked fans with the news that he was getting bypass surgery.

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Christian Thibaudeau, a former bodybuilder who has written several books on weightlifting, countless articles for outlets like Testosterone Nation, and has tons of fans on social media looking for priceless fitness tips, took to Instagram yesterday to break the somber news to fans.

“Sad news to announce,” he began alongside a selfie from a hospital bed.

“I’ll be away for a few days as I’m undergoing bypass surgery tomorrow, then I will have a fairly long recovery period,” the fitness expert continued. “I have an artery 99% blocked.”

Thibaudeau also added a personal reason that the bypass surgery made him pause for concern.

“I’m a bit stressed out as my father had the same surgery and passed away a week later,” he revealed.

However, the fitness guru pointed out a few important reasons to bounce back better than ever.

“I do have a beautiful wife and two awesome kids that will give me strength through the process,” Thibaudeau wrote. Next, he gave a hat tip to his long-time fans.

“I will do my best to get back to answering your questions ASAP,” he promised.

Fans and Fellow Fitness Personalities Rally Behind Christian Thibaudeau

Of course, fans and fellow fitness experts took to the comments to show their support as the popular fitness personality goes under the knife.

“Stay strong, brother. Praying for you and your family🙏” fellow strength expert Joe DeFranco wrote. “Damn. You got this, Christian. Hang in there!” Bret “The Glute Guy” Contreras added.

“Praying for you, bro. Been reading your stuff on T-Nation then here for prob 20yrs+ now. My fav fitness writer. You’ll be back in no time. Godspeed,” a thoughtful fan chimed in.

“You’ve helped so many of us over the years, myself included. Sending love and strength to you and your family. Stay positive. You’re stronger than most, and I know you’ll bring that same strength through this. Wishing you a full recovery,” another fan wrote.

As of this writing, an update on how the bypass surgery went hasn’t been posted. Here’s hoping Thibaudeau’s procedure goes perfectly and he’s back at it ASAP.