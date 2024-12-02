taylor-swift-hosted-travis-kelce-and-his-family-for-thanksgiving

With only mere weeks until her famous Eras Tour comes to an end, Taylor Swift took a break from her chaotic schedule to host Thanksgiving for Travis Kelce and his family.

Videos by Suggest

A source close to the “Bad Blood” hitmaker told PEOPLE she was able to celebrate with the Kelce clan and her family in Nashville just before Travis took to the field to face off against the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday, Nov. 29.

“Taylor and Travis had a great Thanksgiving together with their families,” the insider shared. They also pointed out that Taylor Swift was in South America last year for her tour and couldn’t celebrate the holiday with Travis Kelce. “It’s the first Thanksgiving they celebrated together.”

The source further shared, “Taylor and her family were excited to host the Kelces this year. [Travis’ brother] Jason was there with his family and kids, too. It was very festive and special.”

Taylor Swift was also able to attend the Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Raiders game. She missed Kelce’s game the weekend before due to being in Toronto. She will perform her final shows in Vancouver starting on Dec. 6.

Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce, previously played coy while talking about Taylor Swift and other Thanksgiving plans.

“I am going to be at a football game,” Donna said during her recent TODAY appearance. “Travis is playing the day after Thanksgiving. You know, football is always the holidays. It’s football’s family.”

When asked if she would see Taylor during the holiday, Donna wasn’t sure what the popstar was up to. “She’s kinda busy right now,” she noted. “She has her tour to do.”



Taylor Swift Gives Sweet Gifts to Kansas City Chiefs Heiresses Gracie and Ava Hunt

Along with getting a chance to spend time with Travis Kelce and his family, Taylor Swift reportedly had a chance to give some gifts to Kansas City Chiefs heiresses Gracie and Ava Hunt.

In a series of Instagram posts, Gracie and Ava showed off the gifts, which included a personalized autographed note and an “Eras Tour” book. “What truly made this tour what it became was the passion, joy, unbridled emotion, and love the fans showed us every night,” Taylor wrote in the message while showing her appreciation for those who attended her Eras Tour.

Gifts Gracie and Ava Hunt received from Taylor Swift (Photos by Gracie Hunt/Instagram)

“I hope you’ll enjoy this journey through the memories of my proudest moments,” Tay concluded.

While showing off the gifts, Gracie couldn’t help but gush about Taylor, calling her “the most beautiful woman & most amazing tour.”



