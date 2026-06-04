baldwin-daughter-and-musician-beau-reveal-pregnancy

A little more than three years after welcoming the first child, Alec Baldwin’s daughter, Ireland, announced her second pregnancy.

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In an Instagram post late last month, Ireland and her musician boyfriend André Allen Anjos, whose stage name is RAC, announced the exciting news.

In a video featuring Justin Hurwitz’s song “Planetarium” from the film La La Land, the couple shows how they’re preparing for the next chapter of their family’s life. Among the items are three bath towels becoming four, a baby onesie next to toddler pajamas, a baby bottle next to a blue water bottle, and a bottle of wine is replaced by Unisom sleep medication.

At the end of the video, Baldwin shows off some sonogram images.

The post was captioned with a simple red heart emoji.

The baby is notably the second grandchild of Alec and his wife, Hilaria. The duo uses “Abuelita” and “Papa” as their grandparents’ names. Meanwhile, Kim Basinger, Ireland’s mother, goes by “Meemaw.”

Baldwin and Anjos welcomed their first child, daughter Holland, in May 2023. She and the new baby are close in age to Ireland’s half-siblings, Carmen, 12, Rafael, 10, Leonardo, 9, Romeo, 8, Eduardo, 5, Maria, 5, and Ilaria, 3.

Ireland Previously Cut Off ‘Narcissistic’ Family Members

The pregnancy comes nearly a year after Ireland announced she was cutting off “narcissistic” family members.

In an October 2025 Substack blog post, Ireland opened up about her “lovely childhood,” stating she “grew up without two parents in my home and no siblings to turn to.” This was after her parents, Alec and Kim, divorced in 2002.

“I move into 30 with a lot less weight on my shoulders,” she wrote. “This weight that was brought on by the need to continue to carry my narcissistic, unreliable, addict family members who I thought I needed in my life.”

“I had a lonely childhood at times, which is why I grew up feeling like I needed to win over certain people in my own family,” she also wrote. “For whatever reason, their validation and praise was meaningful to me. Nothing was more freeing than finally realizing how poisonous these people are.”

Ireland further penned, “So, I inch into my thirties with an understanding that this is how you break these cycles. My daughter doesn’t have to know these people, and I can protect her from them. I can do my very best to construct my own idea of a family, piece by piece. And show how a real family treats one another.”