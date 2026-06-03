Celeb Found Dead in Her Apartment: Paola Márquez Was 31

Mexico content creator, Paola Márquez, has passed away after being discovered dead in her residence. She was 31 years old.

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TMZ reported on Monday that Márquez was found unresponsive at her apartment in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, over the weekend. Although emergency responders were called to the scene, she was pronounced dead when they arrived.

The media outlet further revealed that local law enforcement is investigating her death as a possible suicide.

Paola’s father, Hercules Márquez Balderas, confirmed her passing in a Facebook post, writing, “One day we will be together again, rest in peace, my princess!”

He also shared in a that Paola’s family will hold a funeral mass on June 1.

Paola notably had 2 million followers across her Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook accounts. She would mainly post lifestyle content and share photos of her recent travels.

Her last post was on TikTok on May 29. “I manifested — but I think I manifested backwards, because the little I had is slipping away,” she wrote.

Days after Paola’s death was first reported, the influencer’s followers took to her Instagram posts’ comment sections to pay tribute to her.

“I always thought that people with depression are the strongest,” one fan wrote, translated into English. “Imagine fighting against your mind every day and still deciding to fix yourself, smell good, and also make others smile 🥺 rest in peace beautiful, the most beautiful souls, they always leave faster 🥺 🕊️.”

Another fan also wrote about how she helped others. “The help she gave others was really what she needed too, why sometimes people like her look happy but…. Actually it’s not so, that’s why we have to make our loved ones, we have to know how to value them because you never know what they are thinking……. My condolences to the family.”

Her father also wrote, “Baby. How much you liked me someone, or literally I was there when you needed company the most and nobody did😢 fly high Reyna. And may God give you the best of places, because you deserve it beautiful.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.