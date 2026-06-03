Suspicious Death Investigation Launched After Celebrity Found Dead in Hotel: Details on Jerry Gogosian’s Death

Hilde Lynn Helphenstein, a high-profile artist and influencer known online by her satirical Instagram handle, Jerry Gogosian, has died.

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According to Art Review, Helphenstein, a 40-year-old Californian, was found by her plastic surgeon in her room at the Rosewood São Paulo, Brazil, on May 31. She had reportedly traveled there for plastic surgery and was discovered after failing to answer her phone.

Police reportedly found an empty vodka bottle, a broken glass, and several unidentified pills near the body.

Helphenstein reportedly had been in São Paulo for three weeks, recovering from a cosmetic procedure. According to authorities, her surgeon stated that he had previously taken her to the hospital for a suspected overdose and alleged she had been using substances.

Meanwhile, the Rosewood São Paulo, a five-star hotel, released a statement as the investigation continues.

“Since the incident, the hotel has provided full collaboration with the competent authorities, promptly providing all the information requested to assist in the investigation,” a spokesperson for the hotel told Hyperallergic. However, they added they wouldn’t add any further comment out of “respect for the privacy of the guest, their family members, and the work of the responsible authorities.”

Jerry Gogosian Served as a Scathing Critique of the Modern Art World

Helphenstein, an Oakland, California native, created the “Jerry Gogosian” persona to satirize the commercialization and gross opulence of the contemporary art world. Through this character, she gained over 150,000 Instagram followers. She also hosted the Art Smack podcast and served as editor-in-chief of “The Jerry Report.” A graduate of the San Francisco Art Institute, she also collaborated with major names like Phillips, Playboy, and Sotheby’s.

Meanwhile, in her final satirical video, posted just four days ago, her Gogosian persona encouraged her followers to “let the rich woman inside of you fly.”

Helphenstein (as Jerry Gogosian) at the Veuve Cliquot “Solaire Culture” exhibition in Beverly Hills, CA, in 2022.(Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP) (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

Of course, the post is filled with comments from mourning fans.

“An important critical voice in the art world has been lost,” one top comment read. “No stone unturned, unrestricted by industry politics, always ready for an alternative reflection, making heavy topics ligt with humor and unpopular opinions. Always a nudge to make all our egos a little less bloated. You will be missed.”

“What a fascinating journey you had here in this weird place. Journey well🕊️” artist and sculptor Daniel Popper added.