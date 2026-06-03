Pop Music Singer-Songwriter ‘Deeply Struggling’

Pop singer-songwriter Lauv reveals he has been “deeply struggling” as he tries to bring more music to his fans.

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In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the singer, whose real name is Ari Staprans Leff, opened up about his struggles, as he needed to step away to focus on his mental health. This means he dropped out of Khalid’s “It’s Always Summer Somewhere” tour.

He had notably performed 10 shows of the tour.

“I am so sorry to my fans, to Khalid, and to everyone affected by this,” he wrote. “You all mean everything to me.”

Lauv further acknowledged that his struggles with mental health have never been a secret. “They’re woven into pretty much every song I’ve ever made,” he continued. “If being open about this right now helps even one person look at their feelings and try to address what’s going on, then hopefully something good will come from it.”

The singer-songwriter went on to share that he will do everything he can to get healthy and back into a “creative place” to do what he does best, the music.

“Thank you all for understanding and for sending me love all these years,” he explained. “And thank you to everyone who’s ever been a friend and a supporter.”

Lauv previously spoke out about his past experiences with OCD and substance use.

Khalid’s “It’s Always Summer Somewhere” tour kicked off on May 16 in Las Vegas. It will continue through June 26, with its last stop in Berkeley, California.

Khalid Speaks Out After Lauv’s Statement

Not long after Lauv shared the news, Khalid took to his Instagram to express his support for the singer-songwriter.

“I wanna take this moment to give thanks and appreciation to @lauvsongs for joining me on the tour and doing the best he could with the struggles he’s facing with his mental health currently,” he said. “I wish you an abundance of love, light, and clarity through your dark times.”

Khalid further shared, “Seeing you perform and do what you’re passionate about every night has been such a pleasure, and I know for a fact that when you are healed, you will continue to do even more great things. Your stories and songs have impacted so many fans and listeners, and we all will continue to be there for you.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA’s National Helpline is free, confidential and available 24/7.