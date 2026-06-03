Another Discovery Channel Reality TV Star Just Tragically Died: Duane Ollinger Was 68

Discovery Channel star Duane Ollinger, who headlined the network’s show Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch, has died.

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According to a family source who spoke with TMZ, Ollinger passed away at a Texas hospital on June 2 after a battle with ALS.

The Discovery Channel show, which first aired in 2021, followed Texas oilman Duane Ollinger and his son, Chad, as they hunted for a legendary stash of Aztec gold thought to be hidden on their 160-acre Utah ranch.

After Ollinger became sick, Josh Feldman, who came on board in Season 3, stepped into the lead role for the show’s sixth season, which premiered just last week.

Ollinger’s castmate, Ryan Skinner, took to social media to confirm the sad news to fans.

“Sad to report that my good friend Duane Ollinger of Blind Frog Ranch passed away earlier today,” Skinner wrote on X yesterday. “Duane was a force of constant positivity, empathy, & encouragement to everyone. Whenever we talked, he would always say to hell with what anyone thinks, go out there and ‘TELL YOUR TRUTH.'”

“Duane was a great guy; everyone who met him liked him. Always treated me like family. Wish everyone had the chance to know him (beyond the TV show),” he added in a follow-up tweet.

Duane Ollinger was 68.