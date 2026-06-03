Musician Unable to Play His Instrument After ‘Serious Slip-and-Fall Accident’

A globally acclaimed musician just took to social media, letting fans know “a slip-and-fall accident” had badly damaged his playing hand.

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Ukrainian-born violin virtuoso Kostia Lucky, celebrated by fans for his unique approach to the instrument (which includes dancing and illuminated fiddles), hopped on Instagram earlier today to share the unfortunate news… and on his birthday.

“Today, on my birthday, I’m facing something I never expected. After a slip-and-fall accident, I fractured a bone in my left hand—the hand I use to play the violin and make a living,’ he wrote, presumably with his good hand. Or maybe he dictated it.

“I’ll be unable to perform for the next several weeks while I recover, which means no income and mounting medical expenses. This is incredibly difficult for me, and asking for help does not come naturally,” Lucky continued.

The ailing musician is referring to a GoFundMe he set up to cover his expenses as he heals.

Beloved musician Kostia Lucky performs at the Ballet Support Foundation Gala in Miami, Florida in 2023. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Ballet Support Foundation)

“If my music has ever touched your heart, I would be deeply grateful for your support during this time. Every donation, share, and prayer helps me get one step closer to healing and returning to the stage,” he added, before concluding with: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Over on the campaign page, he added, “My goal is simple: heal fully, regain strength in my hand, and get back to doing what I love most—making music and sharing it with all of you.”

Fellow Musicians Show Their Support for Kostia Lucky After ‘Serious Slip-and-Fall Accident’

Meanwhile, plenty of fellow musicians took to the comments section to show their support… and share some war stories.

“I’ve been through that! Broke the middle finger of my left hand. It was a painful but powerful lesson that taught me who I really was beyond the labels. You will come back stronger!” guitarist Antonio Garcia Lyons wrote.

“Same thing happened to me, man, in Brazil. A slip and fall, I broke a bone in my hand, and had to have surgery. [It] was a thing. I’m back now, obviously, doing the thing, but [it] was a scary moment to realize how fragile and important and complicated our hands are. Heal well, my bro,” musician Gordon Daniels shared.

“Happy Birthday Kostia! I’m so sorry, you will get back to it soon. Wishing you a speedy recovery!” another fan added.

As of this writing, Lucky’s GoFundMe has already raised just over $5,000 of a modest $6,000 goal.